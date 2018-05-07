Verdict Still Out on Tale of Increased Voter Turnout In Primaries

VOL. 133 | NO. 91 | Monday, May 7, 2018

Voting in the May election that included primaries for most Shelby County government nonjudicial offices was up from the 2010 and 2014 primaries for both parties. But what that says about new political blood and energy in both of the local parties is still an open question.

The 74,966 voters in the Republican and Democratic primaries for Shelby County mayor last week, by the unofficial results from the Shelby County Election Commission, is a higher turnout than the 56,117 voters in the 2014 primaries and 65,005 in the 2010 primaries.

The two previous primaries are significant because they marked the dominance of local Republican nominees in county government’s major election cycle and the decline of the local Democratic slate.

Turnout in the Democratic primary was higher than Republican turnout in all three primaries, which confirms the premise that leaders of both parties have long worked under – that Shelby County is a majority Democratic county with a smaller but a key base of Republican voters outside Memphis but within the county.

The reversal of fortunes in the last two county general elections for Democrats is attributable to Republican nominees who have been able to secure crossover votes from Democrats in August.

Party labels from one election to the next, even in county primaries, can change because there is no party registration as part of Tennessee’s voter registration process. Voters in primaries declare their party each time they choose to vote in primaries. Voters can also choose to vote only the general election ballot in August without voting in the state and federal primary elections on the same ballot.

But both parties will be watching the party split on those primaries closely.

In last week’s county primaries, the turnout in the Democratic primary for county mayor was 44,768, compared to 38,559 four years ago and 35,571 in 2010. The turnout has grown even though Republicans took every countywide office on the ballot in 2010 and all but one countywide office in 2014.

The Republican mayoral primary turnout last week by the unofficial vote count was 30,198, compared to 17,444 in 2014 and 29,434 eight years ago. The lull in 2014 Republican primary turnout is attributable to a dozen incumbents elected in 2010 seeking re-election.

The 2018 primaries marked the first test of a reconstituted and reorganized Shelby County Democratic Party whose leadership now is mostly new or recently involved partisans – many whose political activity has been primarily around causes and issues, not campaigns for office.

Outside the party, there are other efforts including the nonpartisan UPTheVote901 by the Memphis Shelby County Voter Collaborative.

Rev. Earle Fisher, the lead organizer of the initiative, crunched the turnout numbers and found some cause for cautious encouragement.

“Let’s just be honest, 14.9 percent of the electorate is not anything to do a victory lap about,” he said. “But it is something that says we have done something right and we have the potential to make even more of a positive impact in August and again in November.”

Fisher says there are other reasons for the turnout and other political forces working toward the same general goal.

The collaborative isn’t looking at voting and turnout as an end, but a beginning.

“It is one of our many necessary strategies to improving the quality of life for the vast majority of the citizens,” Fisher said. “What we’ve found is that when there are a small number of people who are engaged in the political process and they ultimately get to dictate what happens with the vast majority of the people then it tilts toward specific groups – maybe the business or the corporate community or maybe a small number of people with some political interest.”

In the crunching of numbers after the primaries, the Shelby County Election Commission is double checking a table of turnout in past elections dating back to 1968. The turnout table is a feature of the commission’s updated website and showed an 18 percent turnout of more than 96,000 voters in the 2014 primaries.

But the commission’s “statement of votes cast” from the 2014 primaries, also on the same website, verifies the lower turnout of 10.7 percent, reported in 2014 by The Daily News.

After an inquiry about the discrepancy, election administrator Linda Phillips said she and her staff will double check other turnout figures in the table to verify them as well.