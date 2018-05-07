VOL. 133 | NO. 91 | Monday, May 7, 2018

NIH Awards $1.9 M Grant To U of M Biomedical Engineering Professor

The National Institutes of Health has awarded University of Memphis biomedical engineering professor Dr. Joel D. Bumgardner a $1.9 million grant over five years to aid in regenerating bone lost to periodontal disease or injury.

“This award is important in our efforts to significantly advance and improve bone healing and regeneration over current therapies,” Bumgardner said in a release. “The grant will provide us the resources to understand the mechanisms of how the technology will work, and to continue to build our team for developing the technology and exploring additional avenues of research such as orthopedics, where treating large traumatic injuries is still a challenge.”

Patients with craniofacial injuries or periodontal disease leading to tooth loss often also experience bone loss resulting in the diminished ability to chew, altered speech and aesthetics that affect health and the ability to function in society. These patients can benefit from dental implant procedures, but need restoration of lost or missing bone for the implant procedures to be successful. More than 2 million individuals in the U.S. require dental bone grafting annually.

“Our goal is to create bioactive guided bone regeneration membranes that reduce inflammation and promote healing and regeneration of bone-grafted dental and craniomaxillofacial defects,” Bumgardner said. “While our research is just beginning, we also are looking at potential patenting and licensing opportunities with a couple of dental device companies.”

– Don Wade

Spinosa Takes Chamber Job, Resigns from City Council

Philip Spinosa Jr. has resigned from the Memphis City Council and been named the new senior vice president of the Greater Memphis Chamber’s Chairman’s Circle.

Spinosa will replace Shea Flinn, who announced he would be vacating his position in March. Much like Spinosa, Flinn left his post on the City Council in 2015 to join the chamber.

“The work of the Chairman’s Circle is critical to our community,” Spinosa said in a release. “From increasing women- and minority-owned business receipts to funding pre-K education to making our streets cleaner and safer, the Chairman’s Circle membership is committed to paving the way for our city’s forward progress.”

The mission of the Chairman’s Circle is to work with local business leaders to leverage the collective strength of the business community to create a positive change in Memphis and the Mid-South.

“Philip’s desire for positive change in this city is undeniable,” Phil Trenary, president and CEO of the Greater Memphis Chamber, said. “His experience, energy and expertise will be a great asset to the work of the Chairman’s Circle and to the chamber team.”

Spinosa, a native Memphian, previously work in direct sales management at FedEx Corp., and currently serves on the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority Board, the Memphis Crime Commission Board and the Citizens Law Enforcement Review Board.

– Patrick Lantrip

Tibbens Named President, CEO of American Home Shield

Memphis-based ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. has named Rex Tibbens as the president and CEO of American Home Shield in advance of the spinoff of the home warranty business.

Tibbens, the former chief operating officer of Lyft, starts at AHS effective May 15. ServiceMaster, in announcing his appointment Thursday, May 3, said it expects the spin-off of American Home Shield to happen in the third quarter.

Tibbens is also a former vice president at Amazon, leading the technical and product development of Prime Now – Amazon’s one-hour delivery service. Before Amazon, he was at Dell for 12 years, including serving as executive director of global services.

– Bill Dries