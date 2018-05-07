Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 91 | Monday, May 7, 2018

Google to Verify Identity of US Political Ad Buyers

The Associated Press

Updated 6:23PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Google says it will do a better job of verifying the identity of political ad buyers in the U.S. by requiring a copy of a government-issued ID and other information.

Google will also require the disclosure of who is paying for the ad. Google executive Kent Walker is repeating a pledge he made in November to create a library of such ads that will be searchable by anyone by this summer.

Google's blog post comes short of declaring support for the Honest Ads Act, a bill that would impose disclosure requirements on online ads, similar to what's required for television and other media. Facebook and Twitter support that bill.

Google says applications under the new system will open by the end of May, with approval taking up to five days.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 97 520 6,890
MORTGAGES 133 643 8,238
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 1 60 1,254
BUILDING PERMITS 193 887 14,529
BANKRUPTCIES 48 248 4,859
BUSINESS LICENSES 35 159 2,668
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 31 221 2,925
MARRIAGE LICENSES 16 86 1,425

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.