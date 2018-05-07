Fred’s Reports Another Quarter’s Bleak Results

VOL. 133 | NO. 91 | Monday, May 7, 2018

Joseph Anto’s first presentation of the quarterly numbers for discount retailer Fred’s Inc. lasted about 13 minutes from start to finish.

Anto, appointed last week as interim CEO of the troubled Memphis-based company, is personally approving every invoice over $5,000. The company, he said, is “maniacally” focused on cutting expenses and in the process of pursuing yet another strategy shift after a failed transition of the company’s emphasis to personal health care.

That didn’t work when Fred’s got cut out of an opportunity to buy hundreds of Rite Aid stores as part of a Rite Aid-Walgreens merger.

Fred’s stock price has plummeted from a 52-week high of $16.27 to less than $1.70 during trading on Friday, May 4.

Results at Fred’s, Anto explained, have been “disappointing for too long,” such that “a significant reset is needed to get the company back on track.”

That reset includes weighing a variety of strategic transactions, such as Fred’s actively pursuing a sale of its specialty pharmacy business as well as parts of its real estate portfolio.

Anto said Fred’s executives are “entirely dissatisfied with the results of the company over the last two years,” and a turnaround plan is underway. The expense reduction piece of that has included reducing corporate headcount “significantly” over the last six months through the day before the company’s earnings presentation.

Fred’s disclosed in a security filing May 3 that chief operating officer Timothy Liebmann and chief merchandising and marketing officer Mary Louise Gardner have both resigned “to pursue other opportunities.” Their departures will cost the company more $1.5 million, as that figure alone represents the severance costs of $800,000 that will go to Liebmann and $663,000 going to Gardner. They’ll also get their regular base salary through May 27.

When the earnings presentation Friday, May 4, turned to the numbers, Anto kept right on speaking rather than hand things over to a finance chief, since he, as interim CEO, is also continuing to operate as the company’s CFO. Anto, who was hired at Fred’s as CFO in February, took over on an interim basis for Fred’s CEO Mike Bloom when Bloom resigned effective April 24.

For the fiscal fourth quarter of 2017, Fred’s recorded a net loss of about $22.6 million, or 62 cents per share, compared to a net loss of $21.7 million, or 58 cents per share, in the fourth quarter of 2016. Fred’s net sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 increased 2 percent to $477.3 million from $467.6 million last year, though the fourth quarter of 2017 had 14 weeks of activity compared to 13 weeks in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Comparable-store sales for the quarter were down 0.9 percent, an improvement on the 4.8 percent decrease seen last year in the fourth quarter.

For the full fiscal year, Fred’s net loss in 2017 totaled $139.3 million, or $3.73 per share. That’s double the net loss of $68.1 million, or $1.84 per share, in 2016.

Fred’s net sales for fiscal 2017 decreased 4 percent to $1.81 billion from $1.89 billion. Of note, fiscal 2017 had 53 weeks of activity compared to 52 weeks in 2016. Fred’s attributed the decrease in sales to the closure of underperforming stores in 2017 and a decrease in comparable-store sales.

On a comparable-store basis, 2017 sales decreased 2.5 percent, compared to a 2.4 percent decrease in 2016.

Anto said he agreed to take the job at Fred’s “knowing full well the magnitude of the challenges” facing the company.

“I’m excited to lead the company during this new chapter … and I’ve never been more enthusiastic about the prospects for the company,” he said.

In a prepared statement, Fred’s board chairman Heath Freeman said, “The new Fred’s team is confident in our ability to reset the cost structure, bring in the right talent and allocate capital wisely. We are focused on paying down debt, driving significant cash flow from operations and maximizing value for our shareholders.”