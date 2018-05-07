VOL. 133 | NO. 91 | Monday, May 7, 2018

Luna Nova Music will perform its Belvedere Festival Preview Concert on Monday, May 7, at 7:30 p.m. at the Beethoven Club, 263 S. McLean Blvd. The program includes works to be performed at the 12th annual festival, scheduled for June 20-23. Admission is free; reception to follow. Visit belvederefestival.org.

The American Guild of Organists, Memphis chapter, will perform an organ recital and guild service with choir Monday, May 7, at 7:30 p.m. at St. Peter Church, 190 Adams Ave. The concert marks the 95th anniversary of St. Peter’s Casavant pipe organ. Free and open to the public. For details, email mrsjane@stpeterchurch.org or call 901-527-8282.

The Blues Foundation hosts Blues Music Week Tuesday through Thursday, May 8-10. Highlights include:

Tuesday, May 8: Little Steven and The Disciples of Soul concert benefiting TeachRock, 8 p.m. (doors 7 p.m.), Minglewood Hall, 1555 Madison; tickets $25.

concert benefiting TeachRock, 8 p.m. (doors 7 p.m.), Minglewood Hall, 1555 Madison; tickets $25. Wednesday, May 9: Blues Hall of Fame induction ceremony , 6:30 p.m (cocktail reception 5:30 p.m.), Halloran Centre, 225 S. Main; tickets $75. Big LLou’s Blues Hall of Fame Tribute Jam benefiting the Blues Foundation and Generation Blues, 9 p.m., The Warehouse, tickets start at $20.

, 6:30 p.m (cocktail reception 5:30 p.m.), Halloran Centre, 225 S. Main; tickets $75. benefiting the Blues Foundation and Generation Blues, 9 p.m., The Warehouse, tickets start at $20. Thursday, May 10: New memorabilia unveiling (10 a.m.) and meet-and-greet with painter Michael P. Maness (11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.), Blues Hall of Fame Museum, 421 S. Main. Blues Music Awards hosted by Little Steven Van Zandt, 7 p.m. (reception 5:30 p.m.), Cook Convention Center, 255 N. Main; tickets $150.

For a complete list of events, visit blues.org.

The Bartlett Area Chamber of Commerce will meet Tuesday, May 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Unique Catering & Event Center, 2751 Bartlett Blvd. BACC president John Threadgill will present an overview of economic development activity throughout the Bartlett area. Tickets are $20. Visit bartlettchamber.org.

Creative Aging’s Senior Arts Series continues Wednesday, May 9, at 1:30 p.m. at Theatre Memphis, 630 Perkins Road Extended. Performers include the Side Street Steppers, who will play rare and popular music from the 1920s and ’30s, and the Memphis Symphony Orchestra String Quartet. Minimum donation of $5 cash or check at the door, or buy advance tickets at creativeagingmidsouth.org.

Memphis Botanic Garden hosts its Food Truck Garden Party: Pirates & Princesses on Wednesday, May 9, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at MBG, 750 Cherry Road. Enjoy live music, cash bar, fun in the Play Zone and food trucks. Cover is $5 for members and $10 for nonmembers (includes one drink). Buy tickets at memphisbotanicgarden.com/foodtruck or at the gate.