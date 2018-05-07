AutoZone Liberty Bowl to be Played on New Year’s Eve

VOL. 133 | NO. 91 | Monday, May 7, 2018

The 60th AutoZone Liberty Bowl will be played at 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 31, and carried on ESPN. Last season, the University of Memphis appeared in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl for the first time after winning the West Division of the American Athletic Conference, but losing to UCF in the league title game.

“A great date and time for fans to attend the game and for those around the world who will be watching on ESPN,” said AutoZone Liberty Bowl executive director Steve Ehrhart.

The AutoZone Liberty Bowl has primary agreements with the SEC and Big 12. Last year, the SEC could not fill all their bowl slots and that opened the door for the Memphis-Iowa State matchup.

“For us and our program this is a milestone,” Memphis athletic director Tom Bowen said at the time the Tigers’ bid to the AutoZone Liberty Bowl was announced.

The city embraced having the hometown team in the game and packed out the stadium. Each year, the AutoZone Liberty Bowl has an annual economic impact of $25 million to $30 million on the Memphis economy. Founded in 1959, it is the seventh-oldest bowl game in the country.

The AAC has primary bowl affiliations with seven different bowls for 2018 and has secondary affiliations with a pair of games should those leagues not fill their respective slots; the AutoZone Liberty Bowl is one of the secondary bowls, along with the Dec. 27 Walk-On’s Independence Bowl.

The list of AAC bowl partners for the upcoming season and their respective dates, times and television partners are as follows:

• Dec. 15 – AutoNation Cure Bowl (vs. Sun Belt), 1:30 p.m. CT, TV TBA

• Dec. 18 – Cheribundi Tart Cherry Boca Raton Bowl (vs. C-USA), 6 p.m. CT, ESPN

• Dec. 19 – Frisco Bowl (vs. TBA), 7 p.m. CT, ESPN

• Dec. 20 – Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl (vs. TBA), 7 p.m. CT, ESPN

• Dec. 22 – Birmingham Bowl (vs. SEC), 11 a.m. CT, ESPN

• Dec. 22 – Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl (vs. Big 12), 2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN

• Dec. 31 – Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumann (vs. ACC), 12:30 p.m. CT, ESPN

Bowl possibilities for the AAC champions this year are the Playstation Fiesta Bowl (Jan. 1, Noon CT, ESPN) or the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (Dec. 29, 11 a.m., ESPN).

For more information on the AutoZone Liberty Bowl or to order tickets, call 901-795-7700 or visit www.autozonelibertybowl.org.