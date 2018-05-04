VOL. 11 | NO. 18 | Saturday, May 5, 2018

The 2018 Beale Street Music Festival takes place Friday through Sunday, May 4-6, in Tom Lee Park on Riverside Drive. The kickoff to the Memphis in May International Festival includes four stages with more than 60 acts spanning every genre. Tickets are $55 each day; three-day passes are $125 if purchased before May 1 and $165 if purchased after. Visit memphisinmay.org for details and a lineup.

Playhouse on the Square will present the regional premiere of “Fun Home” Friday, May 4, through May 27 at 66 S. Cooper St. Visit playhouseonthesquare.org for times and tickets.

The Rotary Club of Memphis hosts Cafe du Memphis Saturday, May 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tiger Lane by Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, 335 S. Hollywood St. Enjoy beignets, shrimp & grits, and family-fun activities. Tickets are $10 for beignets only, and $20 for shrimp & grits and beignets; proceeds benefit the Dorothy Day House. Buy tickets at eventbrite.com or call Sheila Whalum for more details at 901-331-0074.

Southern Reins Center for Equine Therapy hosts the third annual Jockeys & Juleps Derby Party Saturday, May 5, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Southern Reins’ new facility, 916 Billy Bryant Road in Collierville. The party features big hats, bourbon, bluegrass and a live broadcast of the 2018 Kentucky Derby, with all proceeds benefiting Southern Reins’ therapy program. Tickets start at $150. Visit southernreins.org.

Memphis Symphony Chorus and University of Memphis Chorus perform a “Choral & Organ Spectacular,” featuring award-winning tenor Piotr Buszewski, Saturday, May 5, at 7:30 p.m. at the Cannon Center, 225 N. Main St., and Sunday, May 6, at 2:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Memphis, 200 East Parkway N. Visit memphissymphony.org for details and tickets.

Luna Nova Music will perform its Belvedere Festival Preview Concert on Monday, May 7, at 7:30 p.m. at the Beethoven Club, 263 S. McLean Blvd. The program includes works to be performed at the 12th annual festival, scheduled for June 20-23. Admission is free; reception to follow. Visit belvederefestival.org.

The American Guild of Organists, Memphis chapter, will perform an organ recital and guild service with choir Monday, May 7, at 7:30 p.m. at St. Peter Church, 190 Adams Ave. The concert marks the 95th anniversary of St. Peter’s Casavant pipe organ. Free and open to the public. For details, email mrsjane@stpeterchurch.org or call 901-527-8282.

The Blues Foundation hosts Blues Music Week Tuesday through Thursday, May 8-10. Highlights include:

Tuesday, May 8: Little Steven and The Disciples of Soul concert benefiting TeachRock, 8 p.m. (doors 7 p.m.), Minglewood Hall, 1555 Madison; tickets $25.

Wednesday, May 9: Blues Hall of Fame induction ceremony, 6:30 p.m (cocktail reception 5:30 p.m.), Halloran Centre, 225 S. Main; tickets $75. Big LLou’s Blues Hall of Fame Tribute Jam benefiting the Blues Foundation and Generation Blues, 9 p.m., The Warehouse, tickets start at $20.

Thursday, May 10: New memorabilia unveiling (10 a.m.) and meet-and-greet with painter Michael P. Maness (11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.), Blues Hall of Fame Museum, 421 S. Main. Blues Music Awards hosted by Little Steven Van Zandt, 7 p.m. (reception 5:30 p.m.), Cook Convention Center, 255 N. Main; tickets $150.

For a complete list of events, visit blues.org.

The Bartlett Area Chamber of Commerce will meet Tuesday, May 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Unique Catering & Event Center, 2751 Bartlett Blvd. BACC president John Threadgill will present an overview of economic development activity throughout the Bartlett area. Tickets are $20. Visit bartlettchamber.org.

Memphis Botanic Garden hosts its Food Truck Garden Party: Pirates & Princesses on Wednesday, May 9, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at MBG, 750 Cherry Road. Enjoy live music, cash bar, fun in the Play Zone and food trucks. Cover is $5 for members and $10 for nonmembers (includes one drink). Buy tickets at memphisbotanicgarden.com/foodtruck or at the gate.

The Memphis in May International Festival and AIA Memphis present Architects of the World Lecture Series: Kamil Mrva Wednesday, May 9, at 6:30 p.m. (reception 6 p.m,) at the Brooks Museum of Art, 1934 Poplar Ave. Mrva, an award-winning Czech architect, will discuss the country’s unique architectural, cultural, social and economic environment. Free and open to the public. Visit aiamemphis.org.

Corky’s Ribs & BBQ will hold a job fair to fill dozens of positions Thursday, May 10, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Corky’s Cordova, 1740 N. Germantown Parkway. The company is hiring for Memphis-area Corky’s restaurants, Simply Delicious Catering, and its food shipping fulfillment company, Prime Time Strategic Partners. Candidates should dress to impress and be prepared to discuss their qualifications. Visit corkysbbq.com.

Memphis Botanic Garden hosts 30 Thursdays: Cocktails and Canvases May 10, at 6 p.m. at 750 Cherry Road. Local artist Chelsea Fly will be in MBG’s rose garden to guide guests through a simple watercolor painting. Bring your own beverage and painting supplies. Free with garden admission. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/30thursdays for details.

The Memphis in May International Festival presents One Night in Prague: A Sensory Celebration of the Czech Republic Thursday, May 10, at 7:30 p.m. at The Orpheum Theatre, 203 S. Main St. Experience a gourmet sampling of Czech cuisine and performances by the Epoque Quartet, who fuse classical training with the sounds of jazz and rock. Tickets are $18. Visit memphisinmay.org.