Editorial: TNReady Problem Reopens Debate on Testing Culture

VOL. 11 | NO. 18 | Saturday, May 5, 2018

If there’s a better way to measure academic achievement and growth than testing, we wish someone would name it. Until then, we need a reliable way to objectively determine where students are and what they need to go further. And we can’t change that test so drastically on a regular basis that teachers and school leaders must start over from square one.

For a third time in two years, TNReady online testing – the only way students in some grades can take these annual tests – failed several times over several days. Each time, state leaders and testing vendors offer specific explanations, all of which boil down to reliability and security problems, along with a lack of planning for all contingencies.

Nevertheless, the latest failures have re-opened the issue of how much testing is necessary and whether educators are “teaching for the test” at the expense of topics not likely to show up on the standardized exams.

The fact these issues have resurfaced indicates they weren’t resolved when state officials became convinced the phrase “Common Core” was a four-letter word that had no place in Tennessee schools.

That began years ago, when some lawmakers looking to score points with their base refused to refute the conspiracy theory that Common Core was a federal mandate. It wasn’t, and they knew that. Then the governor, who originally had insisted (correctly) that Common Core was a state-by-state standard, caved and wouldn’t defend it further.

With it went an imperfect but workable baseline and several years of measurement, while a new model, TNReady, was built and implemented. An ironic moniker for a testing system that has proven to be far from ready to handle Tennessee students.

Standardized testing, by any name, plays a necessary role in education. It measures students’ level of academic achievement and hopefully encourages all students – whether they make straight A’s or are struggling to overcome educational barriers – to reach higher.

But long before Common Core and TNReady, we – the adults – began to lose sight of the role these annual tests should play in the classroom. We began putting way too much pressure on students by sending notes to parents emphasizing the importance of testing and creating school environments that became noticeably different during testing periods.

School leaders who ratchet up the pressure by linking test scores to teachers’ job security are abusing students’ trust.

When the first testing problems surfaced two years ago, suburban school leaders we spoke with had the right idea: using the data tools in the ACT, one of the most commonly used tests in the college admissions process.

Some alignment of curriculum with how ACT data are used would likely be necessary, but this test is a known quantity that has been used for generations as a baseline while being modified to meet the challenge and direction of new times.

We need standards and rigor. That shouldn’t be a question. Neither should isolation that ignores the high standards elsewhere be allowed to gain ground.

But first we need a secure, reliable method to take the test, whatever its form.