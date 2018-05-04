Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 90 | Friday, May 4, 2018

Webster University Loses Lease for Fort Smith Campus

The Associated Press

Updated 3:18PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) – A university campus in northwest Arkansas is preparing to close its doors.

The Southwest Times Record reports that Webster University's Fort Smith campus will close May 18 at the end of the school's current term.

Mike Gibbs is the director for the private university's Fort Smith and Fayetteville campuses. He says the campus lost its lease for the space and didn't have the enrollment to justify moving to a different place.

Gibbs says the lease was denied by the city, which is the campus' landlord.

Fort Smith IT Director Russell Gibson says the administration decided to instead use the space for city staff.

Gibbs says the university has used the Fort Smith campus for about 20 years.

___

Information from: Southwest Times Record, www.swtimes.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 132 423 6,793
MORTGAGES 146 510 8,105
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 33 59 1,253
BUILDING PERMITS 259 694 14,336
BANKRUPTCIES 62 200 4,811
BUSINESS LICENSES 26 124 2,633
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 42 190 2,894
MARRIAGE LICENSES 16 70 1,409

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.