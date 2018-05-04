Webster University Loses Lease for Fort Smith Campus

VOL. 133 | NO. 90 | Friday, May 4, 2018

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) – A university campus in northwest Arkansas is preparing to close its doors.

The Southwest Times Record reports that Webster University's Fort Smith campus will close May 18 at the end of the school's current term.

Mike Gibbs is the director for the private university's Fort Smith and Fayetteville campuses. He says the campus lost its lease for the space and didn't have the enrollment to justify moving to a different place.

Gibbs says the lease was denied by the city, which is the campus' landlord.

Fort Smith IT Director Russell Gibson says the administration decided to instead use the space for city staff.

Gibbs says the university has used the Fort Smith campus for about 20 years.

___

Information from: Southwest Times Record, www.swtimes.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.