University Of Tennessee Fills Ousted Chancellor Interim Slot

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The University of Tennessee has named its interim pick to replace ousted Knoxville campus chancellor Beverly Davenport.

In a news release Thursday, university president Joe DiPietro said Wayne Davis will serve as interim chancellor for six months to one year. He begins Monday.

Davis is the Tickle College of Engineering's dean and has served in faculty and administrative roles at the university for 44 years.

In the news release, Davis said sudden change in university senior leadership is always unsettling. But he said he's deeply honored to be asked to serve while the university seeks its new chancellor.

DiPietro announced Wednesday that Davenport's term will end July 1. His letter to her cited "numerous areas of unsatisfactory performance."

Davenport started in February 2017. She's being reassigned as a communications professor.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.