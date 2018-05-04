Third Time the Charm?

VOL. 133 | NO. 90 | Friday, May 4, 2018

On the occasion of another Grizzlies press conference at FedExForum to introduce another new coach, general manager Chris Wallace said of J.B. Bickerstaff: “We’ve taken the interim tag off. He’s our permanent head coach.”

“Permanent” is an interesting word choice. For in Memphis, head coaches haven’t exactly been imperishable. Lionel Hollins couldn’t survive taking the team to the Western Conference Finals. David Fizdale couldn’t get 20 games into his second season.

So we will see about the timeline of “permanent” as it pertains to Bickerstaff. All that’s certain is that from Marc Gasol and Mike Conley on down the interim coach had the players’ support and was their choice.

“We didn’t want to gamble on someone we didn’t know,” Wallace said when asked why the team didn’t at least pretend to conduct an exhaustive search for its next head coach.

“He’s done a great job with what we had,” veteran Chandler Parsons said of Bickerstaff at the end of the season. “Guys respect him. He lets us play. At same time, he’s strict and gets his point across and guys are bought in.

“Everyone in the locker I think would approve that we want him as the head coach. He deserves it. People on the outside may look at wins and losses and think he doesn’t, but people that know basketball and what’s really going on, know he was basically doing the right thing.”

Meaning, keeping the ship afloat while the franchise committed to “tanking” during a lost season to ensure a high draft pick.

This was Bickerstaff’s second gig as an interim coach. During the 2015-16 season, he took over the Houston Rockets early in the season and got them to the playoffs.

Last November, Bickerstaff, 39, inherited a hot mess. Conley never suited up for Bickerstaff because of injury and as a team the Grizzlies lost about 270 games to injury, plus the games Tyreke Evans missed for personal reasons; as the season wore on, Gasol sat out the back end of back-to-backs and Parsons’ playing time diminished in the name of preserving his sore knees.

So Bickerstaff never got to fight a fair fight during the season. The 15-48 record next to his name is what it is and so is the final 22-60 mark for the team. But as Parsons said, that doesn’t really tell the story.

Bickerstaff never seemed too worried about the numbers. And that was a lesson from his father, former NBA head coach Bernie Bickerstaff, and his equally tough mother. J.B. recalled a conversation he was having with his dad while holding the interim coaching position with the Rockets. It was after a loss and J.B. admitted that the job was harder than he imagined it would be.

And that’s when Mom, who also goes by “Coach” in the Bickerstaff household, chimed in with advice for her son: “Be quiet and put your big boy pants on.”

It is timeless advice for any NBA head coach. The Grizzlies gave Bickerstaff a reported three-year contract (terms were not disclosed), but the franchise goal is to return to the playoffs while continuing to develop young players. The Grizzlies are guaranteed no worse than a top-five pick in the upcoming NBA Draft and Bickerstaff believes there are at least five players in this draft who can be “game-changers” for a team.

Still, much of what’s possible this next season will be predicated on team health. Conley’s surgically repaired heel and now troubling long track record of injuries. Parsons’ chronically bad knees. And how will Gasol, who turns 34 next January, hold up in his 11th NBA season?

All unknowns, of course, but at least Gasol and Bickerstaff have a good relationship. Fizdale’s fractured relationship with Gasol was a major part of his undoing.

“He and I have gotten pretty close,” Bickerstaff said just after the season was finished. “We’ve had a ton of conversations. I’ve got a ton of respect for him. From our conversations it seems to be mutual. He is a franchise piece and I think he’s committed to it.”

As for Conley, Bickerstaff wants to provide more opportunities for him to work off-the-ball to accent his scoring and lesson the physical load of being the playmaker. He also believes Conley will be even more inspired after missing 70 games last season.

“I think he’s got something to prove,” Bickerstaff said.

As does the new Grizzlies new “permanent” coach. For the first time, he’s not being thrust into the job on the fly. He gets to implement his plan, have a summer league and training camp, and start with the ledger at 0-0.

Bickerstaff had praise for Wallace and the rest of the front office, saying that they supported him throughout last season. His coaching staff for the upcoming season is still under discussion, but as Wallace said, “When the games start, it’s his team.”

Not the team Kevin McHale lost in Houston or the team that was on a long losing streak in Memphis under Fizdale with an unhappy All-Star.

This will be J.B. Bickerstaff’s team from now going forward.

“You truly can’t imagine how free, open and clear my mind is right now,” he said. “There are no bad jobs in this business.”

Nor any permanent ones. But J.B. Bickerstaff can’t worry about that. It’s time to put the big-boy pants on and go to work.