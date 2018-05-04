The Kickoff is a Must-Keep Play in College Football, NFL

VOL. 133 | NO. 90 | Friday, May 4, 2018

October 6, 2016, at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. From the sideline, then-University of Memphis quarterback Riley Ferguson was watching as history disappeared under scorched earth. In other words, as Tony Pollard raced 95 yards and erased a 20-year gap between Memphis kick returns for touchdowns.

“I saw when he hit the crease he had one guy to beat and it was the kicker,” Ferguson said. “And I said, `Bye-bye.’”

Do you remember that moment? How electrifying it was? Do you remember how important it was, a touchdown the Tigers had to have in a 34-27 victory over Temple?

The Football Police, if they have their way, will make such giddy moments impossible in the future.

There are administrative people at both the college and NFL level, not to mention a lot of reactionary media types, that are in favor of the kickoff being, well, kicked to the curb.

Never mind that the kickoff is so fundamental to the game that it is how every football game starts. It’s so basic to the football experience that we all have many times asked this question: “What time is kickoff?”

The NFL has said it won’t kill the kickoff this season. Nor will college football. But there is momentum for taking the kickoff out of football and already many media are on board with it and embracing, as always, any opportunity for creating more self-righteous governance.

Now, before going any further, let me say that what happens with kickoffs in the NFL and in college football is an entirely different discussion than safety measures at the youth football level. A long-term study by researchers at Boston University found playing tackle football before age 12 was linked to cognitive and behavioral problems later in life. So that’s a more serious conversation for another day.

But for today, let’s focus on the games that come into our living rooms every weekend. The NFL has data that says concussions are five times more likely on kickoffs than other plays. That’s a concern. But at this stage, the league is only beginning to dive into ways to adjust kickoff formations and make kickoffs less dangerous while keeping this foundational play in the game.

Changes have been made in the past, such as moving the kickoff up to produce more touchbacks. And college football now has adopted a rule that allows a player to call a fair catch on a kickoff within 25 yards of the goal line and for the offense to then get the ball on its own 25-yard line. The NFL also has decided to eliminate all wedge blocking and made some additional tweaks to reduce the speed of collisions on kickoffs.

Hopefully, these changes limit concussions and save the kickoff. A great kick returner can change a game. A player’s athleticism, skill and, yes, daring, is never more on display than when breaking a kick return for a touchdown.

Just the mere possibility of such a play is why there is a building excitement at the beginning of every football game as the kicker runs toward the ball and boots it into the sky. If a great return man is at the other end of the field waiting, the air is thick with anticipation. There could be a goal-line-to-goal-line touchdown on the game’s first play.

Why would anyone in their right mind want to end that?

In two seasons at Memphis, Pollard has run back six kick returns for touchdowns. That’s one more than the legendary Raghib “Rocket” Ismail had in three seasons at Notre Dame. And Rocket, for those too young to remember, was a national sensation. A Rocket Ismail kick return was must-see TV.

Tony Pollard is a two-time American Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Year largely based on his ability as a kick returner to make opponents play a high-stakes game of catch-him-if-you-can.

The only surefire defense against thrillers such as Pollard and his NFL equivalents is over-legislation of the game that takes the ball out of every return man’s hands.

What a bad idea.

Don Wade’s column appears in The Daily News and The Memphis News. Listen to Wade on “Middays with Greg & Eli” every Tuesday at noon on Sports 56 AM and 87.7 FM.