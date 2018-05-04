Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 90 | Friday, May 4, 2018

Tennessee Governor Vetoes Cancer Proton Therapy Bill

The Associated Press

Updated 3:14PM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Gov. Bill Haslam has vetoed legislation that would have required state employee insurance to cover proton therapy, an alternative treatment for certain cancers.

In a statement Thursday, the Republican governor said the legislation could put patients at risk and expose them to excessive charges from out-of-network providers.

The bill sponsored by Sen. Mark Green and Rep. Bob Ramsey, both Republicans, would have helped a Knoxville-based proton therapy company that plans to open another facility in Franklin. Medical experts say the treatment reduces damage to surrounding tissue.

Haslam said the provider advocating for the bill rejected a medically appropriate plan to expand coverage and instead pursued a political mandate.

Haslam has vetoed five bills as governor. In 2016, he vetoed a push to make the Bible the official book of Tennessee.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

