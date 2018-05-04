Last Word: BSMF Opens, Germantown's New Elementary and Links at St. Jude

VOL. 133 | NO. 90 | Friday, May 4, 2018

The Beale Street Music Festival opens Friday and the clouds appear right on cue. But that, in and of itself, doesn’t stop the proceedings in Tom Lee Park. Lightning is another matter, of course. Poncho and boots are a part of the Memphis In May identity. And one day there will be a digital map of the park’s terrain that shows the areas that are the mud pits and those that are largely mud proof. That’s for some of you to avoid them and others among you to find them and “celebrate” them.

Politico on the drama surrounding U.S. Sen. Bob Corker’s kind words for Democratic Senate contender Phil Bredesen and his endorsement of Republican Senate contender Marsha Blackburn.

More turmoil and exits in management at Memphis-based Fred’s.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam is considering which bills to sign, which not to sign and which to veto before various deadlines next week for the bills passed late in the session in Nashville. He vetoed a bill Thursday that would have included proton therapy in the health insurance coverage of state employees, saying it would put patients at risk and run up excessive charges from out of network providers. Haslam said the bill was in pursuit of “a political mandate.”

Still on Haslam’s desk awaiting a decision is the bill that would extend an earlier state law prohibiting written sanctuary city policies in the state to include those cities without such a policy but with policies in which local law enforcement does not cooperate with federal immigration agents. This is the bill that the Shelby County Commission urged Haslam to veto in a resolution approved Monday in a 7-0 vote. Republican contender for Governor Diane Black, in a campaign statement issued Thursday, urged Haslam to sign the bill.

Look for dollar figures on this Friday afternoon. Germantown city government is going to fund some deferred maintenance on the schools of the Germantown Municipal School District. Mayor Mike Palazzolo made the announcement earlier this week at the groundbreaking for the new Germantown elementary school on Forest Hill Irene south of Poplar Pike, which is keeping on its campus a huge oak tree estimated to be more than 400 years old.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland on “Behind The Headlines” talking about Graceland, the city property tax rate, economic development changes and lots of other topics. The show airs Friday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on WKNO TV.

Don Wade on J.B. Bickerstaff’s full shot with the Grizz.

Mike Conley via Reiter’s Block on CBSSports.

David Fizdale is the new coach of the Knicks after reports he turned down an offer from the Phoenix Suns.

The Press Box column has more on what a new NFL kickoff return rule could mean for players like the Tigers Tony Pollard.

The look of Grizz Gaming in the first NBA 2K League season includes lots of wrestling and “Grit and Grind” references.

The Links make a $1 million grant to St. Jude for sickle cell research. And the president and CEO of the children’s research hospital says the health care system should be more receptive to sickle cell patients.

A CRE sell off in southeast Memphis by a Pennsylvania property group to the tune of $97 million across five warranty deeds that came across our desk.

Avison Young expands its Memphis office again.

Drama at Rocky Top this week as the school’s chancellor, Beverly Davenport, was ousted. Her replacement is Wayne Davis, a veteran UT faculty member who is dean of the college of engineering. This is an interim appointment.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says no grocery tax hike on the other side of the river.

The cover story by Toni Lepeska in our weekly, The Memphis News, looks at the teacher pipeline – that is the many parts of the teacher pipeline – to inner-city schools in Memphis. The PDF of the new issue is up now on this website. The hard copies are on the street Friday morning and the online version of the cover story with photos by Houston Cofield goes up here Friday afternoon.