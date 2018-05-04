VOL. 133 | NO. 90 | Friday, May 4, 2018

Exeter Property Group Sells $97M in Memphis Assets

Pennsylvania-based Exeter Property Group has sold of a chunk of its local assets in Southeast Memphis for $96.6 million, according to five separate warranty deeds filed with the Shelby County Register.

In the transaction, three separate LLCs – Dawson Logistics Assets, Finlayson Logistics Assets, and Thomson Logistics Assets – all in care of Corporation Service Co., located at 251 Little Falls Drive in Wilmington, Delaware, purchased multiple properties in the Southpark Distribution Center in Memphis in five separate warranty deeds.

Exeter Property Group principal Timothy Weber signed all five deeds on behalf of his company.

No deed of trust had been filed by press time, according to the Shelby County Register’s website.

The multiple distribution warehouses are located at 4600 Shelby Drive, 4155 E. Holmes Road, 4500 Shelby Drive, 4650 E. Shelby Drive, and 4585 Quality Drive were last appraised for a combined $69.7 million.

The properties total a little more than 2 million square feet of space, according to the Shelby County Assessor.

– Patrick Lantrip

Independent Weather Service Chosen as Partner for 3 Events

Cirrus Weather Solutions LLC has been chosen to provide weather forecasting services and on-site meteorological support to three Memphis outdoor entertainment events.

They include all outdoor events of the Memphis in May International Festival (Beale Street Music Festival, the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest, 901Fest and the Great American River Run); the Live at the Garden concert series; and the Orion Free Music Concert Series hosted by the Levitt Shell.

Cirrus Weather Solutions is the umbrella organization that encompasses independent weather service MemphisWeather.net, JacksonWeather.net and StormWatch+.

– Andy Meek

The Seam in Memphis Joins EEA Blockchain Initiative

The Seam, a provider of agribusiness software and commodities trading solutions, has joined the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA), the world’s largest open-source blockchain initiative.

The Seam joined EEA to collaborate with industry leaders on the architecture and deployment of blockchain solutions for the enterprise. As a member, The Seam will work alongside many individuals and organizations by promoting and facilitating open standards, decentralized architectures, security and best practices for Ethereum-based technologies, including smart contracts.

“We’re proud to be a part of the EEA to help further the enterprise blockchain model for agriculture,” said Mark Pryor, chairman and CEO at The Seam. “We look forward to immersing ourselves in the EEA working groups to collaborate on standards and interoperability to drive broad adoption and advance the industry.”

With more than 400 member companies, the EEA represents a wide variety of business sectors from every region of the world. Notable members are Microsoft, CME Group, Deloitte, J.P. Morgan, Intel, MasterCard and Rabobank.

Based in Memphis, The Seam was founded by leading global agribusinesses and specializes in software development for commodity trading and management systems. In December 2000, it began operating the world’s first online, anonymous exchange for cotton trading. Since that time, the company has leveraged its software and development expertise in agriculture to expand into other commodity segments, including peanuts, grains and dairy.

EEA is an industry-supported, not-for-profit organization established to build, promote and broadly support Ethereum-based technology best practices, open standards and open-source reference architectures.

– Daily News staff

Virtual Court and Uniforms For Grizz Gaming Introduced

The Memphis Grizzlies’ NBA 2K League team, Grizz Gaming presented by America’s Navy, has unveiled its virtual court and uniforms for use during the inaugural NBA 2K League season. The court will be in use for all games in which Grizz Gaming is designated as the “home” team.

From the GG ligatures and lines that outline the home court at FedExForum, to the waistline side insets and lines emanating from the uniforms – these turnbuckles and ropes represent a deep connection to Memphis’ wrestling roots and the “Grit and Grind” ethos.

The colors are intended to invoke a simplified and raw version of the Grizzlies’ color scheme, showcasing fan favorites Beale Street and Midnight blues.

Images of the court and uniforms can be found at @grizzgaming on Twitter and Instagram.

Fans can visit the team’s new website, grizzgaming.com, for news and happenings regarding the team. Additionally, fans can follow @grizzgaming on Twitter and Instagram, as well as GrizzliesGaming on Facebook and Snapchat.

– Don Wade

Local Schools Awarded Grants For Educational Food Gardens

Tennessee Sen. Mark Norris joined United Health Foundation and Whole Kids Foundation at a kickoff event Wednesday, May 2, at Nexus STEM Academy in Memphis to announce grants totaling $81,000 to 39 Tennessee schools and youth organizations to build or expand existing vegetable gardens, salad bars or beehives, and provide educational resources about agriculture, caring for the environment and maintaining healthy lifestyles.

The grants are being provided by a partnership between United Health Foundation and Whole Kids Foundation to fight hunger and support nutrition education.

In the Memphis area, grants go to the Nexus STEM Academy Elementary, where Norris appeared Wednesday; Harding Academy-Memphis; Libertas School of Memphis; and regionally, at the Stigall Center in Humboldt and University School in Jackson, Tennessee.

Norris joined UnitedHealthcare CEO Keith Payet and chief medical officer Dr. Karen Cassidy, Whole Kids Foundation president and executive director Nona Evans, Nexus STEM Academy principal Emily Powell and other education and health care leaders on a panel to discuss health challenges facing Memphis and Tennessee communities, including food insecurity, obesity and other social determinants of health, and possible local solutions to those challenges.

“Magic happens when a child plants a seed that grows into something natural and healthy to eat,” Evans said. “These grants will help give many children the opportunity to grow their own nutritious food, and this experience will shape healthy eating choices for the rest of their lives.”

In all, 39 organizations statewide will share $81,000 in grant funding.

Studies show school gardening, combined with a healthy lunch program or nutrition education, encourages healthier food choices. Children are also more likely to eat fruits and vegetables they have grown themselves.

Tennessee youths rank at the bottom of the U.S., with more than a third of children ages 10-17 overweight or obese, according to America’s Health Rankings. The national average is 31 percent.

“Food insecurity, including food deserts, obesity and diabetes, are serious health concerns that can be alleviated through better awareness and familiarity with growing and preparing healthy meals,” Cassidy said. “On behalf of United Health Foundation, we are grateful for the opportunity to support these organizations instilling healthy habits and setting students on the path to success.”

– Daily News staff