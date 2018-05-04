Exeter Property Group Sells $97M in Memphis Assets

VOL. 133 | NO. 90 | Friday, May 4, 2018

Pennsylvania-based Exeter Property Group has sold of a chunk of its local assets in Southeast Memphis for $96.6 million, according to five separate warranty deeds filed with the Shelby County Register.

In the transaction, three separate LLCs – Dawson Logistics Assets, Finlayson Logistics Assets, and Thomson Logistics Assets – all in care of Corporation Service Co., located at 251 Little Falls Drive in Wilmington, Delaware, purchased multiple properties in the Southpark Distribution Center in Memphis in five separate warranty deeds.

Exeter Property Group principal Timothy Weber signed all five deeds on behalf of his company.

No deed of trust had been filed by press time, according to the Shelby County Register’s website.

The multiple distribution warehouses are located at 4600 Shelby Drive, 4155 E. Holmes Road, 4500 Shelby Drive, 4650 E. Shelby Drive, and 4585 Quality Drive were last appraised for a combined $69.7 million.

The properties total a little more than 2 million square feet of space, according to the Shelby County Assessor.