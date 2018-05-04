VOL. 133 | NO. 90 | Friday, May 4, 2018

The 2018 Beale Street Music Festival takes place Friday through Sunday, May 4-6, in Tom Lee Park on Riverside Drive. The kickoff to the Memphis in May International Festival includes four stages with more than 60 acts spanning every genre. Tickets are $55 each day; three-day passes are $165. Visit memphisinmay.org for a lineup.

Playhouse on the Square will present the regional premiere of “Fun Home” Friday, May 4, through May 27 at 66 S. Cooper St. Visit playhouseonthesquare.org for times and tickets.

The Five Fridays of Free Jazz concert series wraps up with Ekpe and the African Jazz Ensemble Friday, May 4, at 6:30 p.m. at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave. The concert series is presented by Memphis Public Libraries, the Levitt Shell and the Memphis Library Foundation. Cost is free; food and drink available for purchase. Visit levittshell.org/5fridaysofjazz for details.

The Rotary Club of Memphis hosts Cafe du Memphis Saturday, May 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tiger Lane by Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, 335 S. Hollywood St. Enjoy beignets, shrimp & grits, and family-fun activities. Tickets are $10 for beignets only, and $20 for shrimp & grits and beignets; proceeds benefit the Dorothy Day House. Buy tickets at eventbrite.com or call Sheila Whalum at 901-331-0074.

Southern Reins Center for Equine Therapy hosts the third annual Jockeys & Juleps Derby Party Saturday, May 5, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Southern Reins’ new facility, 916 Billy Bryant Road in Collierville. The party features big hats, bourbon, bluegrass and a live broadcast of the 2018 Kentucky Derby, with all proceeds benefiting Southern Reins’ therapy program. Tickets start at $150. Visit southernreins.org.

Memphis Symphony Chorus and University of Memphis Chorus perform a “Choral & Organ Spectacular,” featuring award-winning tenor Piotr Buszewski, Saturday, May 5, at 7:30 p.m. at the Cannon Center, 225 N. Main St., and Sunday, May 6, at 2:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Memphis, 200 East Parkway N. Visit memphissymphony.org for details and tickets.

Luna Nova Music will perform its Belvedere Festival Preview Concert on Monday, May 7, at 7:30 p.m. at the Beethoven Club, 263 S. McLean Blvd. The program includes works to be performed at the 12th annual festival, scheduled for June 20-23. Admission is free; reception to follow. Visit belvederefestival.org.