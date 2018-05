VOL. 133 | NO. 90 | Friday, May 4, 2018

Local artist Martha Kelly, who paints a slice of Memphis life for The Daily News each month, sketched the Vollintine Evergreen Community’s seventh annual V&E Artwalk, held last weekend on the V&E Greenline. The annual event raises money and awareness for the community-owned trail, which runs through Vollintine Evergreen and the heart of Midtown.