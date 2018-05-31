VOL. 133 | NO. 109 | Thursday, May 31, 2018

Judge: $20 Million Bond for Ex-Wife of Slain NBA Player By ADRIAN SAINZ, Associated Press Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ( ) You have entered an invalid email address

Close To:

* Required

From:

* Required

Message:

You have entered an invalid email address

Close From (email): * Required



Message: * Required



MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee judge has issued a $20 million bond for the ex-wife of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright in his shooting death nearly eight years ago.

Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Lee Coffee said his decision to give Sherra Wright such a high bond was partly driven by her bad behavior while being held at a women's jail on murder and attempted murder charges in her husband's slaying.

Lorenzen Wright's decomposing, bullet-riddled body was found in a swampy field in Memphis on July 28, 2010 – 10 days after he was reported missing.

Sherra Wright was arrested in December in California, where she had lived for three years after moving away from Memphis. Her lawyers argued that she had strong ties to the community in asking for a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.