Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 109 | Thursday, May 31, 2018

Judge: $20 Million Bond for Ex-Wife of Slain NBA Player

By ADRIAN SAINZ, Associated Press

Updated 2:34PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee judge has issued a $20 million bond for the ex-wife of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright in his shooting death nearly eight years ago.

Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Lee Coffee said his decision to give Sherra Wright such a high bond was partly driven by her bad behavior while being held at a women's jail on murder and attempted murder charges in her husband's slaying.

Lorenzen Wright's decomposing, bullet-riddled body was found in a swampy field in Memphis on July 28, 2010 – 10 days after he was reported missing.

Sherra Wright was arrested in December in California, where she had lived for three years after moving away from Memphis. Her lawyers argued that she had strong ties to the community in asking for a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 123 256 8,379
MORTGAGES 155 324 9,956
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 11 22 1,483
BUILDING PERMITS 293 293 17,806
BANKRUPTCIES 53 99 5,757
BUSINESS LICENSES 26 26 3,117
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 99 99 3,501
MARRIAGE LICENSES 34 71 1,917

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.