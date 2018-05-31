Hopes Remain New Ownership Group Will Revive RiverKings At Landers Center

VOL. 133 | NO. 109 | Thursday, May 31, 2018

Mickey Cochran and the rest of the 2-Man Advantage booster club had packed up the linens, dishes, pots and pans – all the items they had bought over the years to help stock apartments used by members of the Mississippi RiverKings. They would pull those boxes out of storage in September when a new group of hockey players drifted into the Mid-South.

“Our job was to make them feel like it was a home away from home,” said Cochran of the group, which would also stock treats on the team’s bus for road trips.

They were counting the days until they would pull their jerseys out of the closet. There would be club meetings, and holiday parties and … hockey!

Then late last week, an announcement from team president Robin Hurdle hit the Southern Pro Hockey League team’s website – and ’Kings diehards like Cochran – harder than a crosscheck to the jaw.

After 26 years in Memphis and Southaven, the RiverKings suspended operations for the 2018-19 campaign. Hurdle, head of the Maddox Foundation that has owned the team since 2002, said that they and the league will seek new ownership and a return to the Landers Center ice in 2019-2020.

“I will buy the first season tickets and we will be the first corporate partner,” Hurdle wrote at the end of a lengthy thank you note, laced with memories of wins on the ice and in the community.

She then signed off “with a grateful and broken heart.”

Cochran, the booster club’s vice president, said, “We were blindsided, absolutely.”

He said that Derek Landmesser, who spent 17 years as a RiverKings player and coach, “gave us a heads-up the day before it happened. He heard the day before.”

Bradley Field, named interim general manager in November, called this “just an intermission.”

The front office staff of seven is currently refunding ticket and sponsorship money.

“Everyone is working through the transition phase, and ideally working towards 2019-2020,” Field said.

League president Jim Combs said he had been in discussion with two potential ownership groups, “but it didn’t work out, so early last week we decided to let things sit for a year. But we think there’s a high probability we can bring the Landers Center back into the league.”

He praised the efforts of the Maddox Foundation.

“They do a lot for the community, and they made this a big community thing,” Combs said. “It would be nice to see more community support, but we’ll retool a bit and be back better than ever.”

History indicates easier said than done.

The RiverKings were part of a six-team rebirth of the Central Hockey League in 1992. They averaged 5,590 fans a game that first season in Mid-South Coliseum, and never topped that number again.

The slide continued through the move to Southaven in 2000. Through back-to-back CHL titles in 2002 and 2003 after the Maddox Foundation bought the team for a reported $1.7 million. And the 2011 decision to move from a CHL that stretched from Indiana to Arizona to the Class A SPHL, a more regional circuit.

In the SPHL years, the gate steadily eroded from an average of 2,900 per game to 2,324 this past year, ninth among 10 teams.

When the ’Kings arrived on the scene the only pro sports franchise was the Memphis Chicks Double-A baseball team. Now they battle for shelf space with the NBA Grizzlies, the Triple-A Redbirds. This past season the ’Kings shared Landers Center with the Hustle, the Grizzlies’ developmental team that went 21-29 in its inaugural NBA G-League campaign. Pro soccer and spring football teams arrive in Memphis next year.

“It’s a crowded sports market, but we see it as a growing sports market,” Field said. “Plus hockey continues to grow, especially in the region with the (NHL Nashville) Predators’ success. The seeds are there.”

RIVERKINGS HISTORY BY THE NUMBERS Mid-South Coliseum Year Record/Place Playoffs Avg. Att. Rank 1992-93 26-27-7 (4th) L in 1st Round 5,590 2/6 1993-94 25-34-5 (5th) 5,484 4/6 1994-95 24-35-7 (5th) 4,598 5/7 1995-96 34-24-6 (3rd) L in 1st Round 4,663 5/6 1996-97 35-27-4 (3rd East) RUNNERUP 4,340 4/10 1997-98 25-40-5 (4th West) L in 1st Round 4,237 5/10 1998-99 36-27-7 (3rd East) L in 1st Round 3,694 6/11 1999-00 9-57-4 (5th in East) 3,120 10/11 Moved to Landers Center 2000-01 43-21-6 (1st in East) L in 2nd Round 3,610 7/12 2001-02 46-14-4 (1st in NE) CHAMPIONS 4,086 9/16 Bought by Maddox Foundation 2002-03 39-21-4 (2nd in NE) CHAMPIONS 3,470 12/16 2003-04 35-25-4 (3rd in NE) 3,975 12/17 2004-05 30-28-2 (4th in NE) 3,563 13/17 2005-06 22-37-5 (3rd in NE) 2,997 17/17 2006-07 39-19-6 (2nd in NE) Conf. Finals 3,545 12/17 2007-08 39-21-4 (3rd in NE) L in 1st Round 3,264 12/17 2008-09 44-17-3 (1st in NE) Conf. Finals 2,992 11/16 2009-10 33-24-7 (4th in North) L in v Round 3,315 10/15 2010-11 30-31-5 (6th in Div) L in 1st Round 3,235 11/15 Moved to Southern Pro Hockey League 2011-12 25-28-3 (6th) L in 1st Round 2,931 5/9 2012-13 24-24-8 (7th) L in 1st Round 2,513 6/9 2013-14 31-21-4 (4th) L in 1st Round 2,117 10/10 2014-15 33-21-2 (4th) Runnerup 2,561 7/8 2015-16 28-18-10 (3rd) Semifinals 2,329 7/9 2016-17 32-21-3 (5th) L in 1st Round 2,259 7/10 2017-18 29-25-2 (7th) L in 1st Round 2,324 9/10 Team suspends operations 5/24/18 Sources: SPHL website, hockeydb.com, Wikipedia

Some cite the league change as a factor.

“I’m not a hockey guy, but I could tell the difference in the two leagues,” said Todd Mastry, executive director at the Landers Center.

Field defended the SPHL’s level of play: “In the last five years the speed and quality has picked up.”

Cochran cited a ’Kings decision to stop offering $5 tickets in one section. “That backfired.”

He said getting the message out was more vexing.

“They cut out all advertising this past year,” Cochran said, “and the local media didn’t cover us enough. Never on game night. You never heard if the team won or lost. People in Mississippi didn’t even know they played.”

Mastry said he officially learned of the RiverKings’ decision last week, “but moves had been made in the last 30-45 days that gave an inkling.”

He said from the building’s standpoint, the arrival of the Hustle and its 25 home games eases the blow. “We had two teams, and now we’re back to one – what we had when the building opened.”

The RiverKings were entering the final year of a three-year lease, Mastry said. The team kept ticket, suite and sponsorship revenue. He said there were attendance levels that, if met, would lead to a split of ancillary revenues, plus incentive bonuses. “They met several of those thresholds this past season.”

Mastry said he hopes to assist in the team’s revival.

“I’m the second phone call (potential owners) will make, and we’re ready to sit down with them,” he said.

The SPHL will remain at 10 teams. Joining is the Quad City (Ill.) Mallards, which has played in several leagues, most recently the Double-A level ECHL, which took in the CHL’s last seven teams in 2014.

But late last season the Mallards announced their exit, and the future was in doubt until new owners stepped up and bought the SPHL Louisiana Ice Gators’ franchise. The Gators had been dormant two years, and it was the third time in five years that a franchise shuttered that long was sold and moved.

“We’re at 10 teams, and expect to be back at 11 next year with the RiverKings,” said Combs, but added, “when would we like to get something done? Probably by January.”

For Cochran and his club, the wish is that Hurdle would change her mind, “but we can understand. There’s only so much you can do … You wish we had this year to fix it, but we don’t.”

“For most of the dedicated fans, and that’s probably 1,200 of us,” he added, “it obviously leaves a void in our activities – and our lives.”