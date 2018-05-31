Exploring Kansas City’s Baseball, BBQ and Beer

VOL. 133 | NO. 109 | Thursday, May 31, 2018

World War I was known as the war to end all wars, but with the Roman numeral, we know that’s not true.

The Great War, its more than 16 million estimated deaths and the people and places forever changed by it are memorialized at the National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City. Yes, Kansas City, Missouri, home of the Royals, Chiefs, Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and its own version of barbecue.

Kansas City is home to the museum because its people decided just two weeks after the Nov. 11, 1918, Armistice to create one. The result is the Liberty Memorial Tower, which rises 217 feet above the main courtyard.

The current museum opened in 2006, the same year it was designated a National Historic Landmark. And so we come to Kansas City to learn about the Great War, why and how it happened and why there was another World War less than 20 years later.

The museum is worth a visit, but it’s just part of what makes Kansas City worthwhile.

At the core of my recent visit was a Royals game and the opportunity to check off another ballpark on my quest to see a game in every one (I’m now at 22 of 30).

To outsiders, Kansas City is probably known for barbecue and jazz. Both are celebrated with some 100 or so barbecue restaurants and the American Jazz Museum in the 18th and Vine Jazz District.

But it’s officially nicknamed the City of Fountains, thanks to 200 fountains around the city that add to its charm.

It’s also a city of lively districts. We stayed in an Airbnb in the Crossroads Arts District and walked to several solid restaurants and breweries in that south-of-downtown neighborhood. It’s also easy to walk to the nearby Power and Light District or hop on the free streetcar to the River Market District.

Kansas City is a delight for beer fans; I don’t know how many breweries are in town but I lost count of how many we visited after six.

We also stopped in at the Negro Leagues Museum, which is part of a nice complex with the American Jazz Museum. The museum tells the story of some of the great players who needed a baseball home thanks to the segregated major leagues.

About that barbecue. Well, I visited with my heavy Memphis barbecue bias. I only visited one barbecue restaurant in the city, Jack Stack Barbecue. I enjoyed the beef burnt ends and the tinder brisket. In a nod to my hometown, I just couldn’t order pork barbecue.

We stayed close to Downtown where we could walk everywhere, except for our two Uber rides to Kaufmann Stadium.

Speaking of Kaufmann, it’s a beautiful ballpark. We sat near the first base dugout for Game 1 and above the outfield waterfalls for Game 2. Both seats were great. I’m not sure there is a bad seat in the house. The home crowd was friendly – even to the many visiting Yankees fans.

Lance Wiedower can be reached at tripsbylance.com.