Evidence to Action

VOL. 133 | NO. 109 | Thursday, May 31, 2018

She remembers the government cheese – “It was delicious” – but she would like to forget the taste of those dried eggs. “I absolutely hated those eggs,” said Dr. Renee Wilson-Simmons, new executive director of the ACE Awareness Foundation in Memphis. “To this day, I don’t like eggs. I still have that can. It’s a reminder of where I came from.”

It’s also a reminder that ACE – Adverse Childhood Experiences – touch every life, even a successful professional heading up an organization dedicated to responding to the “toxic stress” caused by chronic exposure to traumatic childhood experiences.

In Wilson-Simmons’ case, her childhood could have had even more stress. Her mother raised her and her sister alone after a divorce. They were on welfare for a time. But growing up Catholic in Pittsburgh also provided an opportunity to attend strong parochial schools. And an education, as cliché as it might sound, did provide an avenue to a better life.

“We were the only black kids in the elementary school,” she said. “It was a very Italian neighborhood. A couple of the priests only spoke Italian.”

In her new role at the ACE Awareness Foundation, it is important to Wilson-Simmons to teach people that adverse childhood experiences are not just the result of poverty. In fact, in her previous position as director of the National Center for Children in Poverty, a nonpartisan public policy research center at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health, the report “Strong at Broken Places” found evidence of strong parent-child bonds even under severe circumstances.

The majority of low-income 9-year-olds rated their caregiver, primarily their mother, favorably on all of the factors used to measure parent resiliency. This included 92 percent saying they had a close relationship and 74 percent reporting their mother often spends enough time with them.

The ACE Awareness Foundation, which was founded in 2016, administers the ACE Task Force of Shelby County and the Universal Parenting Places, where parents can come for “non-judgmental” assistance as they try to raise children amid stressful conditions, Wilson-Simmons said. The foundation also is partnering on ACE curriculum development with the University of Memphis.

In the 1990s, Drs. Vince Fellitti and Robert F. Anda conducted a groundbreaking ACE study that documented the link between traumatic childhood experiences and poor adult outcomes. Specifically, their study found that adverse childhood experiences could literally change the composition of the brain; they found a connection between those ACEs and violence, aggression, addiction, depression and chronic diseases.

Wilson-Simmons says she had support for her work at the National Center for Children in Poverty, but it was also clear that some people drew a line between children with challenges and adults.

“I often, either directly or indirectly, got the message that children are poor through no fault of their own so they deserve our support – at least to a point – but adults, their parents, are responsible for the sorry situation they’re in,” she said. “The message was, `they’re lazy, criminally inclined, financially inept, and reproductively prodigious.’

“It’s this refrain of ‘what’s wrong with you?’ as opposed to `what happened to you?’”

To that point, she says there is much work to do on the awareness front and she doesn’t expect overnight change. But she is hopeful because more evidence continues to be put before the public. One example is the book, “The Deepest Well: Healing the Long-Term Effects of Childhood Adversity,” by Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, a pediatrician and leader in the ACE movement.

In her own research, Harris found that 51 percent of children with three or more adverse effects had learning issues, and also were at higher risk for heart disease, diabetes, depression, substance abuse, criminality and suicide.

In Memphis, the Universal Parenting Places (UPPs) are key frontline tools for addressing ACEs and trying to provide practical help for families. Currently, there are four UPPs in the area serving hundreds of families. Besides individual and group counseling, alternative therapies are offered. These range from yoga and theater workshops to using the sport of pickleball to encourage parent-child interaction.

“While it is true the poor populations tend to have more ACEs because of the conditions in their community, all of us have them,” Wilson-Simmons said. “It’s not a poor issue. Or a black, brown or white issue. It’s a human issue.

“How many adults struggled through the divorce of their parents or their own neglect? It’s a public health problem. And if there’s ways to address it that don’t stigmatize the poor, then that’s what I want to do.”