VOL. 133 | NO. 109 | Thursday, May 31, 2018

The Memphis Italian Festival, benefiting Holy Rosary Parish, returns Thursday through Saturday, May 31-June 2, in Marquette Park, 4946 Alrose Ave. The celebration of all things Italian features a variety of food, vendors, bocce and cornhole tournaments, grape stomping, nightly concerts and more. Visit memphisitalianfestival.com for details and a schedule.

Memphis Botanic Garden hosts Botanical Bars: “Stop and Smell the Rosé” as part of its 30 Thursday series May 31 at 6 p.m. at 750 Cherry Road. Stop and smell the roses and sip rosé (along with other wine varietals) as you stroll from the Rose Garden to the Sensory Garden, stopping at bars along the way. Tickets are $30 for MBG members and $40 for nonmembers. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/30thursdays for details.

Overton Square will screen “Finding Dory” as part of the Chimes Square Movie Nights series Thursday, May 31, at 8 p.m. on the new outdoor screen in the Chimes Square courtyard at Trimble Place. Folding chairs and blankets welcome; no outside coolers or alcohol. The series continues each Thursday night; visit overtonsquare.com for a movie schedule.

Eclectic Eye will hold an opening reception for Carolyn Moss’ “Escape to the Sea” art exhibition Friday, June 1, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at its Midtown showroom, 242 S. Cooper St. Moss’ paintings of seashells, fish and beach life will be on display through July 25. Visit eclectic-eye.com.

Rascal Flatts kicks off the Live at the Garden concert series Friday, June 1, at 8:30 p.m. (gates at 6:30 p.m.) at Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry Road. General admission tickets start at $40 and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com; season lawn passes are available for $200. Visit liveatthegarden.com or call 901-636-4107 for details and a series schedule.

The NASCAR Memphis 150, part of the K&N Pro Series East, takes place Saturday, June 2, at Memphis International Raceway, 5500 Victory Lane in Millington. Festivities begin Friday, June 1, with the NASCAR Hauler Parade at 11 a.m. and an open-test session from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Gates open at 10 a.m. Saturday for practice, qualifying and a driver autograph session leading up to the 6 p.m. race. Tickets are $20 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12, and free for children 5 and younger. Visit racemir.com.