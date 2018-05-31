Allegiant Offering Nonstop Service from Memphis to Oakland

VOL. 133 | NO. 109 | Thursday, May 31, 2018

Allegiant Air is offering new nonstop service between Memphis International Airport (MEM) and Oakland International Airport (OAK), the company announced. The flight will run twice weekly on Wednesday and Saturday.

The flight is currently scheduled to be seasonal in nature, ending in mid-August, though strong demand could lead to a year-round service, Allegiant said. Its Memphis-to-Los Angeles route began as seasonal service in 2016 before being added as a year-round route last year.

Tickets for the Oakland service are now on sale at www.allegiant.com.

Allegiant now offers nonstop service to nine destinations from MEM, with Oakland joining Austin, Texas; Los Angeles, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix-Mesa, Arizona; and Destin-Fort Walton, Orlando-Sanford, Fort Lauderdale, and St. Pete-Clearwater Florida.

Allegiant began operations at MEM in May 2015.

“This is an extremely positive development for MEM, as it adds another West Coast destination for our passengers,” said Pace Cooper, chairman of the board of commissioners for the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority.

Allegiant is “excited to continue our growth in Memphis” with the new flight, said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of revenue and planning.

“This new route provides Memphis with their only nonstop option to the Bay Area and more opportunities to explore this great destination,” Wells said.

Flights from Memphis to Oakland depart at 1:36 p.m. and arrive at 3:59 p.m. Flights from Oakland back to MEM depart at 12:51 p.m. and arrive at 6:47 p.m.

For more information, visit http://www.flymemphis.com/flights