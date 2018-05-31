Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 109 | Thursday, May 31, 2018

Allegiant Offering Nonstop Service from Memphis to Oakland

The Daily News

Updated 2:25PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Email reporter | Comments ()

Allegiant Air is offering new nonstop service between Memphis International Airport (MEM) and Oakland International Airport (OAK), the company announced. The flight will run twice weekly on Wednesday and Saturday.

The flight is currently scheduled to be seasonal in nature, ending in mid-August, though strong demand could lead to a year-round service, Allegiant said. Its Memphis-to-Los Angeles route began as seasonal service in 2016 before being added as a year-round route last year.

Tickets for the Oakland service are now on sale at www.allegiant.com.

Allegiant now offers nonstop service to nine destinations from MEM, with Oakland joining Austin, Texas; Los Angeles, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix-Mesa, Arizona; and Destin-Fort Walton, Orlando-Sanford, Fort Lauderdale, and St. Pete-Clearwater Florida.

Allegiant began operations at MEM in May 2015.

“This is an extremely positive development for MEM, as it adds another West Coast destination for our passengers,” said Pace Cooper, chairman of the board of commissioners for the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority.

Allegiant is “excited to continue our growth in Memphis” with the new flight, said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of revenue and planning.

“This new route provides Memphis with their only nonstop option to the Bay Area and more opportunities to explore this great destination,” Wells said.

Flights from Memphis to Oakland depart at 1:36 p.m. and arrive at 3:59 p.m. Flights from Oakland back to MEM depart at 12:51 p.m. and arrive at 6:47 p.m.

For more information, visit http://www.flymemphis.com/flights

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 123 256 8,379
MORTGAGES 155 324 9,956
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 11 22 1,483
BUILDING PERMITS 293 293 17,806
BANKRUPTCIES 53 99 5,757
BUSINESS LICENSES 26 26 3,117
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 99 99 3,501
MARRIAGE LICENSES 34 71 1,917

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.