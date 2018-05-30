Memphis Manufacturer Classic American Hardwoods Still Thriving

VOL. 133 | NO. 108 | Wednesday, May 30, 2018

Classic American Hardwoods could just as easily be called Classic American Success Story. The latter name fits just about as well as the former.

The privately held company in late April received the Small Business Exporter of the Year Award from the Washington, D.C.-based Export-Import Bank of the United States.

But the road to that prestigious recognition was never guaranteed.

“A school teacher and football coach is all I ever wanted to be,” said William “Bill” Courtney, founder of Classic American Hardwoods. The economic reality of that dual goal was that Courtney “had kids and couldn’t afford to pay the bills.”

He went to work for a lumber company and eventually became executive vice president of the enterprise.

“I took $12,000 and started this,” he said of launching Classic American Hardwoods in 2001.

“This” company in North Memphis sells hardwood boards in the United States and overseas. The wood – walnut, oak, cherry, ash and seven other species – is used to make cabinets, flooring, furniture, moldings, doors and commercial case goods such as store displays. Today, it employs 145 full-time people mainly at its 45-acre manufacturing facility and domestic sales office in Memphis. The firm also maintains sales offices in Shanghai, China, and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Courtney estimates 60 percent of his sales are in the export market while the remaining 40 percent is domestic sales; the company sold 33 million board feet of hardwoods in 2017 for gross revenue of $49 million. A board foot is 1 foot by 1 foot by 1-inch thick.)

About 43 countries buy the Classic American Hardwoods products, ranging from Estonia, Latvia and Sweden to China, Vietnam and many others.

The company buys wood from as many as 180 sawmills and other suppliers in regional states such as Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas, and throughout the East Coast. The wood is kiln dried at the Memphis facility and trimmed to shippable lengths, widths and thicknesses, then loaded into shipping containers for transport to buyers.

The Export-Import Bank, or EXIM award, was not something Courtney sought or applied for.

“We don’t seek awards,” he said. Still, his company has received numerous other awards through the years.

“I got calls a couple months ago from EXIM, who said they were impressed with the work (we’ve done) with them through the years,” Courtney said. “It’s quite an honor and I’m pretty humbled. A lot of companies in the U.S. do a lot of good work.”

The EXIM Bank, he said, “provides lots of different services to companies that export.” In his case, the federal bank guaranteed Classic American Hardwoods a credit line to the firm’s local lender, which is First Tennessee Bank.

“We borrow against our receivables to operate,” Courtney said. “EXIM steps in and says to First Tennessee to allow us to borrow against those receivables.”

The company’s relationship with EXIM began nearly a decade ago, in 2009, when Courtney was informed about its services by John Koch, founder and president of World Trade Consult, a St. Louis, Missouri-based trade credit insurance brokerage company he established in 2001.

“He was in Memphis and I was introduced to him,” Courtney said. “I told him about our challenges and he suggested EXIM.”

The collaboration became fluid and allowed Courtney to make needed investments in additional equipment and manpower. In 2010, for example, of Classic American Hardwoods built 360,000 board feet of additional kiln capacity, updated its boilers to meet new EPA standards and performed other facility upgrades.

James Burrows, EXIM’s senior vice president of small business, said Courtney’s company was deserving of the exporter award.

“Through EXIM Bank’s annual small business awards, we recognize outstanding small business exporters that have achieved strong results in international markets and have used EXIM’s financing products,” he said. “For the Exporter of the Year Award, the criteria is that the exporter must be an active EXIM customer, must be a small business according the definition of the Small Business Administration, and must be a company in good standing financially.

“Also, the company should have achieved some notable success in exporting, i.e., growth in sales revenue and especially in maintaining or creating jobs,” Burrows said. “We hope that these awards will draw attention to the contributions of small business exporters and those who assist them to the U.S. economy and employment.

Classic American Hardwoods was nominated by EXIM staff. In addition to his successful business, Courtney puts community service high on his list of priorities, Burrows added.

“It is important to me that people understand we are corporately committed to community involvement,” Courtney said.