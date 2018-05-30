VOL. 133 | NO. 108 | Wednesday, May 30, 2018

St. Jude Preparing to Lay Research Center Foundation

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital has filed a $21 million building permit application to lay the foundation of its $412 million advanced research center.

Flintco Inc. was listed as the project’s contractor.

St. Jude announced plans for the 625,000-square-foot building in February as part of the ongoing $1 billion capital expansion of its Downtown campus.

The eight-story facility will feature six floors of labs focused on immunology, neurobiology, cell and molecular biology, gene editing, metabolomics, advanced microscopy, epigenetics, genomics, immunotherapy and RNA biology.

The Crump Firm is the lead architect on the project, with Jacobs Engineering designing the lab.

– Patrick Lantrip

Sedgwick Pulls $20M Permit For New Headquarters

Sedgwick Claims Management Services Inc. has filed a $20 million building permit application with construction code officials to renovate its new headquarters.

Located at 8155 T&B Blvd., Sedgwick’s new home was once the headquarters of electrical components manufacturing company Thomas & Betts Corp.

Sedgwick was awarded a $10.4 million tax abatement from the Economic Development Growth Engine in February 2017 for the move.

Currently, the company operates out of two locations – 90,000 square feet at 1100 Ridgeway Loop Blvd. and 80,000 square feet at 2620 Thousand Oaks Blvd. The relocation will allow Sedgwick to consolidate into one 245,808-square-foot facility.

– Patrick Lantrip

Hernando de Soto Bridge Lighting Work Begins June 4

Work to install new LED lights on the Hernando de Soto Bridge is set to begin Monday, June 4, and will result in lane closures on the bridge for several weeks.

The privately funded installation of Philips LED lights will begin work by closing two lanes on the westbound side of the bridge Mondays through Saturdays from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 14. Two eastbound lanes on the bridge will close during the same days and hours from July 16-Aug. 25.

Current lights on the bridge will be shut off during Philips’ construction period.

Memphis Bridge Lighting Inc., the nonprofit that orchestrated the LED lighting package on Big River Crossing in October 2016, is also coordinating the Hernando de Soto Bridge lights.

Together, the installations are being branded as Mighty Lights, a nightly attraction that will synchronize the patterns and colors displayed on the two bridges every hour on the hour after the sun sets.

The coordinated display will debut Oct. 27 during the annual RiverArtsFest.

Mighty Lights has raised $12.5 million in private funds toward a $14 million goal for the lighting systems.

– Bill Dries

FedEx to Sponsor Grizz Gaming

Grizz Gaming, the NBA 2K League video game team of the Memphis Grizzlies, has announced a sponsorship with FedEx. The union will explore the rapidly growing esports base and expand on a deep, Memphis-based alliance through two organizations that heavily prioritize technology and logistics.

“Esports and competitive gaming are rapidly evolving and offer engaging digital opportunities for the FedEx brand to reach new audiences,” Patrick Fitzgerald, senior vice president of Integrated Marketing and Communications at FedEx, said in a statement.

The sponsorship entails multiple branding aspects between Grizz Gaming and FedEx, including presenting entitlement for the team’s virtual court, which involves prominent branding for FedEx on the floor that mirrors the placement on the Grizzlies home court.

In addition, FedEx will present digital content features to be pushed through social and digital channels, along with a weekly social-based feature, among other opportunities.

Fans can visit the team’s new website, grizzgaming.com, for news, updates and happenings.

Additionally, fans can follow the team’s inaugural season on Twitch at twitch.tv/grizzgaming, @grizzgaming on Twitter and Instagram, and GrizzliesGaming on Facebook and Snapchat.

– Don Wade

Luttrell Vetoes Commission On Bolton Appointment

Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell has vetoed a second resolution by the Shelby County Commission appointing attorney Julian Bolton as the commission’s legislative policy adviser.

“I regret having to take this action as I would be willing to execute a contract for Julian Bolton to serve as legislative policy advisor similar to his previous contract,” Luttrell wrote in a May 23 letter to commission chairwoman Heidi Shafer released Monday, May 29.

“We previously determined that Mr. Bolton does not serve as your legal counsel,” he wrote. “The charter is clear that the county attorney serves as legal counsel for all elected officials including the county commission. However the final ‘Be it further resolved’ clause essentially permits Mr. Bolton to be your legal counsel, a situation I cannot approve.”

Luttrell also objected to Bolton being paid twice for his work instead of on a monthly basis. Luttrell said the twice-a-month payments “essentially treats him as an employee rather than a contractor.”

Luttrell vetoed an earlier resolution in April that renewed Bolton’s appointment. But the commission office mistakenly sent Luttrell a version of the resolution that did not have amendments the commission added and approved.

Instead of taking a vote to override Luttrell’s veto of the resolution they didn’t vote on, commissioners in May approved another resolution with the original amendments and several others.

The second version was approved after a commission debate about what Bolton’s role would be.

Some commissioners sought to remove the wording about Bolton acting as legal counsel to the commission and add wording specifically barring him from acting as an attorney, but that attempt was voted down by the body.

– Bill Dries

Turek Named Dean Of CBU Business School

Joseph H. Turek is the new dean of the Christian Brothers University School of Business, effective June 1, the school announced Monday, May 29.

Turek comes to CBU from Lynchburg College in Virginia, where he was dean of the School of Business and Economics as well as serving as director of the Walter G. Mason Center for Business and Economic Research.

“His experience working to foster regional economic development is key to our strategic vision for the school,” said Paul A. Haught, CBU vice president for academics and students life, in a written statement. “And we expect Dr. Turek to come in ready to invigorate our community partnerships while enhancing CBU’s research and educational missions.”

Turek earned a Ph.D. and a master’s degree in economics from the State University of New York at Albany and a master’s in public administration from the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs at Syracuse University.

– Bill Dries

Tigers Tennis Falls Short In NCAA Doubles Semifinals

Ryan Peniston and Andrew Watson’s run in the NCAA doubles tournament came to a close Sunday, May 27, as the Memphis men’s tennis duo dropped a 6-3, 7-6(6) decision to UCLA’s Martin Redlicki and Evan Zhu in the semifinal round in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Peniston and Watson, who earned the Tigers’ first win in the NCAA doubles tournament in school history, were selected as the fourth alternate team to the tournament.

After three victories throughout the week, the tandem capped their senior seasons with the best postseason doubles finish in program history.

Head coach Paul Goebel said Peniston and Watson “represented the University of Memphis and the city of Memphis with such class and sportsmanship.”

After falling behind 0-2 early, Memphis held and broke back to even the first set at 2-2. UCLA picked up another break point to take a 5-3 lead and kept the momentum to win the opening frame.

Both teams held serve throughout the second set to force a tiebreak, sparked by a 0-40 rally by Memphis to hold in the third game. The Tigers provided a comeback in the tiebreak and held a 5-4 lead, but the Bruins answered back and took the set and the match, 6-3, 7-6(6).

“It’s been a great four years for both Ryan and Andrew,” Goebel added. “Finishing so well in the NCAA Tournament is a fitting ending to their collegiate careers.”

– Don Wade

Arrive Hotels Files $7M Building Permit

Arrive Hotels & Restaurants has filed a $7.1 million building permit application for its new South Main location.

The renovations to transform the former Memphis College of Art graduate school, 477 S. Main St., into Arrive’s 62-room hotel will be handled by Montgomery Martin Contractors.

Arrive co-founder and lead developer Chris Pardo is listed as the project’s architect.

The Center City Revenue Finance Corp. awarded the boutique hotel a 15-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes incentive in February 2017. This April, the CCRFC approved a change of ownership for the project from previous developer John Wessman to Pardo.

– Patrick Lantrip