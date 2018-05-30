Gregory Realty Grows Industrial Portfolio

VOL. 133 | NO. 108 | Wednesday, May 30, 2018

Gregory Realty has acquired more than 53,000 square feet of industrial/flex space at 3920 S. Perkins Rd. and 3900 Perkins Cut Off Rd. for just over $1.6 million.

NAI Saig Co. executive vice president Brian Califf represented Gregory Realty in the deal while Jonathan Aur and Joel Fulmer represented the sellers, Boyle Investment Co. and Apex Property Group.

NAI Saig Co. will handle the leasing of the property moving forward.

Califf said that Gregory Realty has significant capital improvement plans to renovate the spaces and lease the remaining vacancies. At the time of the purchase, the buildings were 60 percent occupied.

“The location of the property is excellent,” Califf said. “It’s just minutes away from Highway 78 and the BNSF Intermodal, and is right in middle of a fast growing industrial sector of the market. We have flexible space options that can accommodate anywhere from a 1,900-square-foot user to a 12,000-square-foot user with a mix of office and warehouse space at a very attractive rental rate.”

Gregory Realty has been actively growing its commercial portfolio in the last 12 months by acquiring 70,000 square feet of industrial/flex space in Bartlett for $6 million, and 80,000 square feet of office space at 855 Ridge Lake Blvd. for $7 million.