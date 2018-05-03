Tennessee Sheriff's Office Raided Amid Federal Investigation

VOL. 133 | NO. 89 | Thursday, May 3, 2018

NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (AP) – Authorities raided a Tennessee sheriff's office as part of a yet undisclosed federal investigation.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents spent Tuesday carrying files and computer disks out of the Claiborne County Sheriff's Office. County Finance Director Sam Owens says agents also gave him a court order to turn over financial records related to the sheriff's office.

He says they picked up vendor checks for the past five years.

TBI spokeswoman Leslie Earhart referred questions to the U.S. Attorney's Office for East Tennessee, which did not provide the newspaper with any details.

Claiborne County Sheriff David Ray says his office is "not ready to say anything." Claiborne County Mayor Jack Daniels says he doesn't know what led to the probe.

No arrests have been made.

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, www.knoxnews.com

