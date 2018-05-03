Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 89 | Thursday, May 3, 2018

Tennessee Sheriff's Office Raided Amid Federal Investigation

The Associated Press

Updated 3:03PM
NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (AP) – Authorities raided a Tennessee sheriff's office as part of a yet undisclosed federal investigation.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents spent Tuesday carrying files and computer disks out of the Claiborne County Sheriff's Office. County Finance Director Sam Owens says agents also gave him a court order to turn over financial records related to the sheriff's office.

He says they picked up vendor checks for the past five years.

TBI spokeswoman Leslie Earhart referred questions to the U.S. Attorney's Office for East Tennessee, which did not provide the newspaper with any details.

Claiborne County Sheriff David Ray says his office is "not ready to say anything." Claiborne County Mayor Jack Daniels says he doesn't know what led to the probe.

No arrests have been made.

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, www.knoxnews.com

