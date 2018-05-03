Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 89 | Thursday, May 3, 2018
Snapshot

Swish! Bickerstaff Nets Job as Grizzlies Head Coach

Updated 3:07PM
Memphis Grizzlies general manager Chris Wallace (right) introduced J.B. Bickerstaff as the new head coach of the team on Wednesday, May 2. Bickerstaff had served as interim coach since late November following the firing of David Fizdale. Bickerstaff previously served as an interim coach with the Houston Rockets and is a longtime NBA assistant, but this will be his first opportunity to coach a team from the start of a season. “You can’t imagine how free and open and clear my mind is,” Bickerstaff said of having the full-time job. “I’ll have an opportunity to prepare.” (Daily News/Houston Cofield)

