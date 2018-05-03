Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 89 | Thursday, May 3, 2018

New York Financial Firm Heading to Tennessee With 1,050 Jobs

By JONATHAN MATTISE, Associated Press

Updated 3:03PM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Financial firm AllianceBernstein Holding LP is moving its global headquarters from New York to Tennessee, bringing 1,050 jobs and investing more than $70 million in the booming southern city of Nashville.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam, Nashville Mayor David Briley and state economic development chief Bob Rolfe announced the company's plan Wednesday at a news conference.

AllianceBernstein President and CEO Seth Bernstein said the company sees Nashville as a game-changer in terms of ability to source, develop and retain talent. He said the company will maintain a presence in New York. It has about 3,500 employees and offices in more than 22 countries.

The Nashville headquarters will include finance, information technology, operations, legal, compliance, internal audit, human resources, sales and marketing.

AllianceBernstein manages about $549 billion in assets.

