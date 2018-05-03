MLK-Inspired

VOL. 133 | NO. 89 | Thursday, May 3, 2018

What today is known as the Community Foundation of Greater Memphis was born out of the city’s fallout from the Memphis sanitation workers’ strike and Dr. Martin Luther King’s assassination on April 4, 1968.

So it’s only fitting that the Community Foundation is this year introducing MLK50: The Next Step Forward grant program.

“The Community Foundation is taking on the challenge to make sure April 5th is more important than April 4th,” said Terri Lee Freeman, president of the National Civil Rights Museum and a member of the foundation’s board of governors.

“We’ve just gone through the MLK50 commemoration,” said Robert Fockler, president of the Community Foundation. “It’s not supposed to just be over. Where do we go from here?”

In the months following Dr. King’s death, a group of civic and business leaders resolved to create a community foundation, believing that encouraging charitable investment in Memphis was the best way to secure the city’s future. What is now the Community Foundation of Greater Memphis was chartered in 1969.

Through MLK50: The Next Step Forward grant program, the Community Foundation will fund organizations building on Dr. King’s platform to create real and systemic change, focused on six pillars: poverty, better jobs/higher wages, decent housing, quality education, justice and peace.

The foundation will award one $25,000 grant in each of these six categories to agencies that are working in those areas to change the path forward for people in the Mid-South.

Organizations operating in the Memphis area that have had their 501(c)3 status for at least three years, have a current strategic plan, and have a WHEREtoGIVEmidsouth.org profile are invited to apply. Pre-application information sessions are mandatory and will be held throughout May and June. Grant applications are due Aug. 1, 2018, and will be awarded in September 2018. Full grant details are available at cfgm.org/MLK50-Grant.

Fockler says he likes to think that if Dr. King were here today, he would see progress in Memphis. But in looking at the six targeted areas, Fockler said: “We have a lot of work to do on all of them, frankly.”

Freeman, too, sees some evidence of progress but says overall she would only give a grade of “C” for improvement in the six areas. While she says there have been “significant strides” in the area of justice, she can’t say the same about peace. “If anything, people here and in the nation are having their communities torn with chaos,” she said.

Poverty, of course, is the broadest area of the six and impacts all the others. More decent housing is always a need, too. Freeman, however, says the Fight for $15 movement, which began in 2012 in New York City when 200 fast-food workers walked off the job to demand $15 per hour and union rights, has brought notice to the issue of a need for better-paying jobs.

“Fight for $15 has brought a lot of national attention,” she said.

On the education front, she says graduation rates have been trending up but adds it is still too common for young people to be given a high school diploma and yet not be ready to do college, or even community college, work.

She says the educational system still needs examination, and that an additional year of schooling before college is at least worth a discussion.

As part of the 50th anniversary, the Community Foundation also made investments in organizations and initiatives that marked the anniversary by exploring Memphis’s troubled past, while also building a more equitable future for the Memphis community.

The Community Foundation’s involvement includes managing charitable funds and on behalf of the city of Memphis and hosting the MLK50: I Am a Man Fund, which raised private dollars to support the city’s numerous events marking the anniversary. The effort also included significant grant-making and the installation of I Am A Man Plaza, and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Reflection Site, also built Downtown.

The Community Foundation also managed the Remembering George Riley at MLK50 Fund, a memorial fund supporting special MLK50 activities and arts programming; and it managed Martin’s Hope Fund, which supports a commemorative video project.

On the grant award side, the Community Foundation funded the development of the National Civil Rights Museum’s website for the anniversary commemoration, provided seed funding for 1,300 Men: Memphis Strike ’68, a web series about the lives of the striking sanitation workers, and awarded funding for the MLK50: Justice Through Journalism reporting project.

As both president of the National Civil Rights Museum and as a member of the Community Foundation’s board of governors, Freeman is hoping there will be game-changing applications for MLK50: The Next Step Forward grant program.

“There’s always a hope that someone will become super innovative,” she said.