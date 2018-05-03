Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 89 | Thursday, May 3, 2018

It Ain't Tea, Babe: Bob Dylan Embraces Tennessee Whiskey

The Associated Press

Updated 3:03PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Music icon Bob Dylan is partnering with a distillery to make whiskey at a 140-year-old Tennessee church and bottle it under the name Heaven's Door.

News outlets report Dylan has partnered with Angel's Envy Bourbon co-founder Marc Bushala in the venture. The New York Times first reported on the plan. Dylan recorded four albums in Nashville.

The Tennessean reports Heaven's Door's first whiskey releases include a Tennessee straight bourbon whiskey, a double barrel whiskey and a straight rye whiskey.

The whiskeys initially will be available in Tennessee, Texas, California, Florida, New York and Illinois.

Dylan said in a statement that he and Bushala wanted to tell a story with the line of whiskeys.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 125 291 6,661
MORTGAGES 154 364 7,959
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 7 25 1,219
BUILDING PERMITS 158 435 14,077
BANKRUPTCIES 45 138 4,749
BUSINESS LICENSES 32 98 2,607
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 61 148 2,852
MARRIAGE LICENSES 12 54 1,393

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.