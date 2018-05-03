VOL. 133 | NO. 89 | Thursday, May 3, 2018





Guest Column



Guest Column

FTC Frowns on Bogus Product Claims Randy Hutchinson

Parents want to see their kids do better in school. Seniors want to avoid or delay the cognitive decline that often accompanies aging. People who are overweight or suffering from a serious disease hope to find a miracle treatment.

These desires, often tinged with desperation, provide fertile ground for scammers. Many Federal Trade Commission enforcement actions concern unsubstantiated product claims.

An estimated 2 million people abuse or are addicted to prescription opioids and tens of thousands die from overdoses annually. In January, the FTC and FDA sent a joint warning letter to 15 companies they alleged were making false claims that their dietary supplements could help people overcome addiction to opioids and deal with the withdrawal symptoms.

They made claims like “#1 Selling Opiate Withdrawal Brand” and “Break the pain killer habit.” The products were a combination of vitamins, minerals and herbs.

The FTC has reached settlements with several companies that claimed their products would make kids smarter or improve cognitive functioning in adults suffering from dementia, post-traumatic stress disorder and similar ailments. The products included “brain training” games and dietary supplements. Some were promoted on major TV and radio networks and sold by CVS, Walgreens, Walmart and Amazon.

CellMark Biopharma claimed that its CellAssure product would help cancer patients deal with cachexia, a wasting syndrome, and that its Cognify pills would improve cognitive functioning in people suffering memory loss as a side effect of chemotherapy. When the FTC landed on the company, its CEO was already serving time for peddling bogus weight-loss and attention deficit pills that contained a banned amphetamine derivative.

The FTC regularly lands on marketers of dietary supplements and other products they claim will help people lose weight and become more fit. Two companies settled charges over claims that their caffeine-infused undergarments would help people lose weight. A shoe company settled charges brought by the FTC and state attorneys general, including Tennessee’s, over claims that people who wore its shoes would lose weight and tone their buttocks, legs and abs.

Perhaps the most unusual weight-loss product was dubbed “lobster lotion” by the FTC. Its formula purportedly mirrored the “ecdysteroid hormone lobsters produce to get skinny and wiggle free of their shells.”

In all of these cases and many others, the FTC said the companies didn’t have sufficient, if any, scientific proof and hadn’t done the necessary testing to substantiate their claims.

The FTC and BBB offer these tips for consumers regarding health care product claims:

• For the most part, miracle cures don’t work, cost time and money, and can be dangerous.

• Consult with a health care professional before taking any dietary supplement to understand any risks and how it might interact with other treatments or medications you’re taking.

• Don’t rely on testimonials that can be fake or may not represent typical results.

• Don’t assume a product works because it’s sold by a well-known retailer.

Randy Hutchinson, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South, can be reached at rhutchinson@bbbmidsouth.org.