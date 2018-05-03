Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 89 | Thursday, May 3, 2018

Firm Looking Into Attack on Election Website in Tennessee

The Associated Press

Updated 3:03PM
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A cybersecurity firm is investigating an attack that disabled a Tennessee county's election website.

Knox County information and technology senior director Richard Moran says someone "with malicious intent" crashed a website reporting results after polls closed Tuesday in a primary election.

Moran said no voting data was affected. But the site was down for an hour before technicians fixed the "denial of service" problem. Moran said some of the unusually heavy traffic came from overseas servers, but that doesn't mean that the attacker was in a foreign country.

Sword & Shield Enterprise Security is investigating.

In the Republican primary for county mayor, Glenn Jacobs, also known as the pro wrestler Kane, leads Brad Anders by 17 votes, with provisional ballots needing to be verified and possibly counted.

