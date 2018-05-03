VOL. 133 | NO. 89 | Thursday, May 3, 2018

Porter-Leath will host its Books From Birth spring luncheon, “Growing New Readers by Leaps and Bounds,” Thursday, May 3, at noon in the FedEx Events Center at Shelby Farms Park, 415 Great View Drive E. The luncheon will feature a panel discussion with Memphis literacy advocates about the necessity of early literacy. Tickets are $75; tables of 10 are $750. Visit porterleath.org.

Let’s Innovate Through Education (LITE) hosts its Student Pitch Night Thursday, May 3, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Clayborn Temple, 294 Hernando St. High school students will pitch their entrepreneurial ideas to the community, with audience members voting to select two to receive additional funding for their startup or nonprofit. The event is free and open to the public but requires pre-registration at litepitchnight.eventbrite.com.

Memphis Botanic Garden hosts 30 Thursdays: Zen and Zinfandel May 3, at 6 p.m. at 750 Cherry Road. The first Thursday of each month features a yoga session led by Sumits Yoga in one of MBG’s gardens – always with a glass of wine nearby. Bring your own yoga mat and beverage. Free with garden admission. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/30thursdays for details.

The 2018 Beale Street Music Festival takes place Friday through Sunday, May 4-6, in Tom Lee Park on Riverside Drive. The kickoff to the Memphis in May International Festival includes four stages with more than 60 acts spanning every genre. Tickets are $55 each day; three-day passes are $165 . Visit memphisinmay.org for details and a lineup.

The Rotary Club of Memphis hosts Cafe du Memphis Saturday, May 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tiger Lane by Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, 335 S. Hollywood St. Enjoy beignets, shrimp & grits, and family-fun activities. Tickets are $10 for beignets only, and $20 for shrimp & grits and beignets; proceeds benefit the Dorothy Day House. Buy tickets at eventbrite.com or call Sheila Whalum for more details at 901-331-0074.

Southern Reins Center for Equine Therapy hosts the third annual Jockeys & Juleps Derby Party Saturday, May 5, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Southern Reins’ new facility, 916 Billy Bryant Road in Collierville. The party features big hats, bourbon, bluegrass and a live broadcast of the 2018 Kentucky Derby, with all proceeds benefiting Southern Reins’ therapy program. Tickets start at $150. Visit southernreins.org.