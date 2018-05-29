VOL. 133 | NO. 107 | Tuesday, May 29, 2018

Germantown Horse Show Marks 70th Anniversary

New speed limit signs going up in the Old Germantown District this month are a fundraiser for the Germantown Municipal Schools District and a way of marking the 70th anniversary of the Germantown Charity Horse Show.

The signs showing a 10 mph speed limit for horses started going up around Germantown this month. In the city’s rural past, the signs were once a common, enforced and working part of the Germantown streetscape.

The signs, limited to 25, are dedicated to a specific person or family for a $1,000 donation each to the Germantown Education Foundation, with the donor choosing the location. The package also comes with an exact replica for the donor to display.

The first of the signs went up earlier this month on Melanie Smith Lane, the road that leads to the Germantown Charity Horse Show Arena.

Other locations includes West Street at Saddle Creek and Poplar Pike eastbound at Arthur Road.

– Bill Dries

Springdale Store Clerk Indicted on Murder Charge

A clerk at a north Memphis grocery store who allegedly shot and killed a shoplifter is charged with first degree murder in the death.

The indictment of Anwar Ghazali Thursday, May 24, by the Shelby County grand jury follows protests outside the Top Stop store at 1127 Springdale since the March 29 incident in which 17-year-old Dorian Harris died.

Harris allegedly stole a beer from the store and Ghazali allegedly ran after Harris as Harris was walking north on Springdale. According to the charges, Ghazali fired several shot at Harris at the corner of Howell and Springdale, returned to the store and told a witness, “I think I shot him.” No one called police.

Harris’ body was found two days later at 1149 Springdale. He died from a gunshot wound to the thigh.

Ghazali remains in jail on a $1 million bond.

– Bill Dries

Trane US Renews 23,000 SF Lease

Trane U.S. Inc. has renewed its 23,000-square-foot lease at 1775 Pyramid Place in Nonconnah Corporate Center for an additional seven years.

NAI Saig Co. vice president and business manager Hank Martin represented Trane in the deal, while Cushman & Wakefield/Commercial Advisors senior vice president Phil Dagastino represented the landlord, Remark Trust.

Founded in 1931, Trane is a global manufacturer and seller of energy-efficient heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems; dehumidifying and air cleaning products; and advanced building controls.

– Patrick Lantrip

Cordova Nail Salon Signs Lease

Pro Nail Salon has signed a lease to occupy a 1,200-square-foot bay in Cordova.

Located at 1315 Germantown Parkway near the intersection of Autumn Creek Drive and Germantown Parkway, the 30,000-square-foot shopping center is also home to PPG Paints and Whiskers Wine & Spirits.

Newmark Knight Frank associate director Jack Steffner represented the landlord, Cordova TN LLC, in the deal.

– Patrick Lantrip