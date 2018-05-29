Safe and Sound

VOL. 133 | NO. 107 | Tuesday, May 29, 2018

Entrepreneur Jim Turner is enjoying the recent growth of his MedixSafe drug security cabinet business, which sprouted from his successful security-based business, Electronic Security Specialists & Cabling (ESSC). This year, MedixSafe will top $1 million in sales for the first time and will account for one-third of ESSC’s overall business.

After owning an alarm company in California for seven years and then serving as manager of the alarm division for Malone & Hyde Inc. for two years, Turner formed ESSC in 1987. The licensed low-voltage contractor and electronics security installation provider’s work includes burglar alarms, fire alarms, access control and closed-circuit television (CCTV) systems.

The company built up its business mainly in the corporate business sector, including banks, while also handling some residential accounts. Some of ESSC’s biggest customers are Methodist hospitals in the area along with the University of Mississippi in Oxford.

Eight years ago, Turner received a request from the Jericho Fire Department in Long Island, New York, for a dual-credential (PIN and card access) narcotics cabinet.

“We sold them eight of the cabinets, and right around that time we hired one of their employees to be one of our sales reps for Long Island and New York City,” Turner said. “Maybe a year or so afterwards, we went from a dual-credential to a triple-credential cabinet, which allowed us to do fingerprint, card or PIN for accessing the device.”

While the first narcotics control cabinets were designed for the EMS market to be used in ambulances, over the past decade other MedixSafe customers have included doctors, dentists, veterinarians, university research departments and schools of medicine, hospitals, wildlife management services, the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, helicopter companies, gold mines, animal hospitals, Native American reservations and pharmacies.

“National crime statistics don’t show how many ambulances were broken into and rugs were stolen, but the numbers are high,” said Computers & Networks Inc. senior vice president Mick Anderson, who served as a paid design and security consultant for MedixSafe.

He cites cases where thieves will call EMS with a fake injury. One “injured” person distracts the paramedics once they are on the scene, while three accomplices raid the ambulance’s drug holdings.

That’s where MedixSafe comes in.

“It identifies who’s going in and out and the quantities going in and out of the box,” said Anderson, who has worked with ESSC since 1999. “The circuit and the box together are intelligent. (The encrypted data) can be downloaded over Wi-Fi based on whatever the needs of the client might be.”

He believes that once the MedixSafe technology becomes pervasive, many drug robberies will be averted.

“We have customers from 48 states, Canada and the Middle East,” Lindsay McCollum, MedixSafe national worldwide sales manager said. “We have a few competitors, but our products stand out as far as our access options.”

The company’s newest product is the Key Care Cabinet that debuted about a year ago. The electronically controlled key cabinet can be added to any access control system and allows more than 1,000 individual users to use multiple credentials or biometric access to the Key Care Cabinet and provides an audit trail of 50,000 events. The cabinet is accessible via remote ethernet network and also has a manual key override.

“We’re also able to do custom projects,” said operations manager Josh King. “That’s been a big thing for us. No request is out of the ordinary. We actually have several models of our safes that started out as customer requests, and we will continue to specialize and diversify based on customer needs.”

One of the company’s recent orders was from a police department for an electronically controlled custom rifle cabinet.

“They ordered two of the special rifle cabinets, and they’re going to want two more with their next budget,” Turner said. “So that’s our new product line that we’ll be selling to police departments.”

Keeping up with technology has also been key to the success of the company’s operations side.

“As the ‘internet of things’ has seemed to reach its tentacles into everything, it’s come into the commercial world with Alarm Access Control and CCTV as well,” King said.

On the thriving security side of Turner’s business, ESSC recently acquired certain commercial fire-alarm accounts from Memphis-based Frase Protection.

“It was good fit. It got them out of the commercial fire alarm business, and it got us doing stuff that we’re much more familiar with on a daily basis,” Turner said. “We still would like to purchase more alarm accounts like we did with Frase – burglar alarms, fire alarms, anybody that’s in the electronic security business that wants to sell their monitored alarm accounts.”

The growth on both sides of the company has led to new hires, with four new employees coming on board in the last 90 days, taking to the total company count to 18.