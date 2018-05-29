Q&A: MMDC’s Abby Miller Talks New Position, Future of Medical District

VOL. 133 | NO. 107 | Tuesday, May 29, 2018

When the Memphis Medical District Collaborative started in February of 2016 there were only two employees: Abby Miller and current president Tommy Pacello.

In the two years since, their operation has grown five-fold, freeing up Miller, who was previously serving as the program and data director, to take on a larger role as the organization’s vice president.

The Daily News sat down with Miller to discuss her new role, some of her favorite projects and where she sees the Medical District in two years.

TDN: What do you hope to accomplish in this new role?

Miller: In the past two years, we’ve really experienced a lot of growth as an organization, and in that growth we’ve been able to hire some really good program managers who are working on real estate, transportation and public spaces. That growth has really allowed me to take on some new responsibilities, more on our finance, marketing and communication side and doing some more creative data projects for the Medical District. I think this new role will allow me to spend more time on our high-level strategic initiatives while providing the opportunity for real growth as our program managers step into more of the day-to-day running of our portfolio.

TDN: There seems to be a lot of activity going on in the Medical District right now. What are some of the projects that you are most excited about?

Miller: I think one of the most amazing things to happen in our first two years was the expansion of the Uptown TIF (tax increment financing). The expansion of the TIF unlocks an enormous amount of resources that will aid and add to the redevelopment of Uptown. So from a policy and long-term change perspective, the ability to deploy those resources into that neighborhood has huge potential. On the real estate side, we have some great large-scale projects like Wonder Bread coming online, and we also have some really great, new small business projects, like the opening of Edge Alley. I’m also really excited about all of the work that we’re doing with the city of Memphis to make our streets higher-quality. That will make the neighborhood more aesthetically pleasing and safer for pedestrians and cyclists in an effort to have those top notch public spaces.

TDN: Where do you see the Medical District two years from now?

Miller: The MMDC’s mission is really and truly built around collaboration. Collaboration with the anchor institutions, collaboration with the city, and collaboration with residents, business and partners. I feel like for the first two years our team has worked really hard to build and strengthen those collaborations, and I think that over the next two years, we’re going to see exponential growth. You hit that tipping point where you feel like you’re on the precipice of really taking off, I think we can see that happening in the Medical District where things are just clicking. We’re about to launch our Hire Local program, which will connect residents to jobs at the anchor institutions, and we hope that in the first year of that program, we will be able to connect more than 100 residents to job opportunities. I think we are going to see a ton more small business come online as the proof of viability in the Medical District has become evident. Last year, we brought about 8,000 people to events in the Medical District and we’re going to see a huge amount of growth year-over-year in that area.

TDN: Is there anything else you want to add?

Miller: Over the course of the last two years we’ve had support from the Memphis community ranging from real estate to city government to our great anchor institutions. We really look forward to continuing to work with our partners and stakeholders to see how we can best enhance the Medical District. In the past few years it seems like there’s a lot of energy and excitement for all the great things happening in Memphis, and we’re just excited to bring that same energy and enthusiasm to the Medical District.