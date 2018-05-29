MIFA Marks 50 Years of Interfaith Activism

VOL. 133 | NO. 107 | Tuesday, May 29, 2018

When a group of Memphis religious leaders marched from St. Mary’s Episcopal Cathedral to City Hall the day after Dr. Martin Luther King’s assassination in 1968, they were in the middle of a pivotal year for an ecumenical movement whose impact is still being felt.

That September at the same church, the biracial group of religious leaders founded the Metropolitan Interfaith Association – an effort to address the city’s historically high level of poverty across racial lines.

“It was very out there then – not an accepted position to have to translate your compassion into action. It was not a usual platform at that point,” remembered Jeanne Danziger, a former MIFA staff member who still works with the organization 50 years later as a volunteer.

“The reaction was quite negative … that people should remain in the church – church people – synagogue people – remain in their religious communities and leave the rest alone,” Danziger said on the WKNO/Channel 10 program “Behind The Headlines.”

MIFA is now one of many nonprofit institutions in the city that has flowered in the ecumenical activism created over time after some hard financial times initially and going it alone in a conservative city.

This fall, the organization will mark its 50th anniversary with events including a historical marker at MIFA’s headquarters at 910 Vance Ave.

“I think that over 50 years MIFA has started programs and ended programs. … I think the thing that is constant and is at the core of MIFA is, of course, this sense of if we come together we can do something good to affect our community,” said MIFA’s CEO Sally Jones Heinz. “We are all distressed I think to think that we still have poverty and that we still have hunger and that we still have racism. The hope is that there is still a place like MIFA that wants to bring people together to address that.”

Danziger said the year of activities commemorating the sanitation workers strike of 1968 and King’s assassination show the ongoing relevance of the struggle toward “greater wage equity.”

The nonprofit began by serving meals to the poor and elderly and today works to find rapid rehousing for homeless families, an approach to a persistent problem that is far different from having such families take transitional steps first.

“I think what we do see working is the rapid rehousing – getting families into housing of their choosing as quickly as possible, as opposed to a transitional housing model that we used to use where families were given services,” Heinz said. “But essentially, they felt still unsettled for a couple of years. … I think what we do need in Memphis is more shelter availability for families.”

Some programs that began at MIFA have spun off into independent organizations like the Memphis Food Bank, and MIFA also plays a role in coordinating nonprofits through its long experience.

Heinz credits volunteers with the VISTA – Volunteers In Service To America – program of the 1970s for the infusion of ideas that created various efforts like the Food Bank.

“Memphis had a little bit different model,” she said. “In most communities, VISTA volunteers were young college graduates who would come in from other places. In Memphis, MIFA recruited mostly educated housewives to get out in the community.”

The result, she said, was that it “legitimized social action in Memphis.”

Danziger described the approach as “a very different way, but a very business-like way at the same time.”

“We know that we probably can’t systemically solve everything at once,” Danziger said. “But if you narrow your focus and zero in on individuals’ needs – jobs, food deficiencies, critical needs, emergency needs, emergency housing – you can address those situations. It was so exciting that something finally was going to be done.”

Last year, MIFA served more than 500,000 meals to more than 3,000 senior citizens through another VISTA program, “Meals on Wheels,” as well as at congregant sites.