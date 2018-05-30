Luttrell Vetoes Second Commission Resolution Hiring Bolton as Adviser

VOL. 133 | NO. 107 | Tuesday, May 29, 2018

Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell has vetoed a second resolution by the Shelby County Commission appointing attorney Julian Bolton as the commission’s legislative policy adviser.

“I regret having to take this action as I would be willing to execute a contract for Julian Bolton to serve as legislative policy adviser similar to his previous contract,” Luttrell wrote in a May 23 letter to commission chairwoman Heidi Shafer released Monday.

“We previously determined that Mr. Bolton does not serve as your legal counsel,” he wrote. “The charter is clear that the county attorney serves as legal counsel for all elected officials including the county commission. However the final ‘Be it further resolved’ clause essentially permits Mr. Bolton to be your legal counsel, a situation I cannot approve.”

Luttrell also objected to Bolton being paid twice for his work instead of on a monthly basis. Luttrell said the twice-a-month payments “essentially treat him as an employee rather than a contractor.”

Luttrell vetoed an earlier resolution in April that renewed Bolton’s appointment. But the commission office mistakenly sent Luttrell a version of the resolution that did not have amendments the commission added.

Rather than voting to override Luttrell's veto, the commission approved another resolution thjis month with the original amendments and several other amendments.

The second version was approved after a commission debate about what Bolton’s role would be. An attempt by some commissioners to take out wording about acting as legal counsel to the commission and adding wording specifically barring Bolton from acting as an attorney was voted down by the body.