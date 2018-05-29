Blockparty To Enhance U of M’s Tiger Lane Experience in ’18

VOL. 133 | NO. 107 | Tuesday, May 29, 2018

Just a few years ago, it was a struggle to get fans to show up for University of Memphis football games at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Losing was the norm, Tiger Lane as it exists now was just wild imagination, and the notion of the school having use for a professional tailgating partner would have been lunacy.

But with the program on a run of four straight bowl appearances, strong attendance figures and a vibrant atmosphere on Tiger Lane, the decision was made to try and make a good thing better.

Memphis Athletics and Learfield’s Tigers Sports Properties have entered into a three-year agreement with Dallas-based Blockparty, which bills itself as a “fan-focused and hospitality entertainment company.”

So starting with this football season, Tiger fans – and those from the visiting team that travel to Memphis – will have the option to purchase a range of tailgating enhancement packages that include everything from TVs and live music to furniture and attendance/bellhop service, not to mention an assortment of tents, food and beverages. Packages will be available for purchase in June at blockpartypresents.com/memphis. You can also call 901-612-2684.

“It’s really about taking tailgating to the next level,” said Todd Kucinski, general manager for Learfield Tigers Sports Properties.

Blockparty began by forging partnerships with the Missouri and SMU (like Memphis, a member of the American Athletic Conference) football programs and now is starting to expand. LSU, UCLA and the Cotton Bowl are among the other football partners.

Blockparty also has an agreement for playoff games and other signature events with the United Soccer League (USL) – the Memphis USL franchise begins play in 2019. MLB’s Milwaukee Brewers is another a partner.

Kucinski said Tiger Lane’s spaces are all sold out and Blockparty is not selling additional spaces, just offering various amenities on game day. However, by purchasing a package it is possible to expand to Tiger Lane Lawn for larger private or corporate parties.

“Instead of just coming out an hour before kickoff, maybe you do three hours or make it a whole-day experience,” Kucinski said. “Even programs that are struggling, (Blockparty) can come in and enhance the experience.”

Fortunately, the Tigers’ days of struggling are behind them for now. Head coach Mike Norvell is entering his third season with an 18-8 record and having led the team to its first-ever AutoZone Liberty Bowl appearance.

The Tigers open the 2018 season at home on Saturday, Sept. 1, against Mercer.