Are Nonprofits For ‘Them’ Or For Everyone?

The impact of the nonprofit sector can be felt in all aspects of our individual and collective lives. We may not always see that impact, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t there.

Direct services, advocacy, education, research and performing arts are but a few of the types of organizations with impact that rolls, ripples and roars across our country and beyond our borders.

Think about it: Scholarships for college and postgraduate study support the men and women who become teachers, administrators, entrepreneurs, artists, scientists and more. Gifts to a new cancer center support patients now and in the future – maybe your sister or husband. Supporting the food bank keeps people fed, helping children to grow and seniors to remain independent.

It’s not just individuals who benefit from nonprofits; government agencies benefit too. When agencies subcontract with nonprofits, or make grants to nonprofits, they are supporting organizations that have the relationships, agility and expertise to serve and research in ways that government just can’t. The responsibilities of our state and local governments are often “subcontracted” to nonprofits that provide human services such as child care, health care and housing.

Nonprofits support changes in public policy that benefit millions through their advocacy and educational work. Think about the civil rights movement, the disability rights movement, women’s rights, LGBTQ rights movements and more. All have created transformational change.

The same is true of research and development. It is not only private enterprise that is developing new solutions. Medical breakthroughs have been supported and funded by the American Cancer Society, Muscular Dystrophy Association, and let us not forget St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Nonprofits are first responders helping all of us when disaster strikes. Think hurricanes, local fires, famine, floods and school shootings. Individual donations, government grants and corporate contributions support organizations that can respond quickly, such as the Red Cross, Save the Children, Rebuilding Together and Habitat for Humanity.

Care for our veterans is provided through a diversity of organizations – not just the Veterans Administration. Consider the housing and services provided by Alpha Omega Veterans Services and LIA House here in Memphis. Look at the impact the nonprofit West Tennessee Veterans Home Inc., is making in advocating and fundraising for a State Veterans Home to primarily serve the Veterans in Shelby, Fayette and Tipton counties.

Businesses and corporations benefit from the work of nonprofit training centers, pipeline programs, research centers, think tanks and institutions of higher education. As a country, we want to sustain national growth in science, technology, international trade and the rebuilding of our infrastructure. Investments in colleges and universities – and the development of private-public partnerships – help make all these possible.

All of us benefit from nonprofits large and small. We may not always be aware of that impact, but that doesn’t mean it’s not happening.

