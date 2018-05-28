Week Ahead: May 28-June 3

VOL. 133 | NO. 106 | Monday, May 28, 2018

Happy Memorial Day, Memphis! Once a grand hotel and commercial skyscraper to be located at the base of Beale Street near Riverside Drive, a scaled-back version of the One Beale project is still alive and goes before a key city board for a closing extension this week.

The Memphis Italian Festival, benefiting Holy Rosary Parish, returns to Marquette Park Thursday through Saturday. This popular annual celebration of all things Italian features a variety of food – ranging from picnic dinners to seated meals – plus vendors, bocce and cornhole tournaments, grape stomping, nightly concerts and more.

The Pink Palace Museum’s latest exhibit, “Dugout Canoes: Paddling Through the Americas,” opens Saturday, featuring more than 100 unique objects, model canoes, four short films and more. Discover the world’s largest archaeological find – 101 ancient dugouts found in Florida – and how scientists study dugouts from the past, then learn how the dugout tradition is alive and well in Native communities today.

By the way, Thursday is the last day to get your free Pink Palace summer trial membership. The memberships are good for two adults and up to 10 related children, and it’s good for 90 days from the sign-up date. It comes with oodles of benefits and discounts. And free is always good.

The Center City Revenue Finance Corp. will review Carlisle Corp.’s new-look One Beale plans and a new six-story mixed-use building in South End during its Wednesday, May 29 meeting. Carlisle is seeking a closing extension in light of the new plans, which include a 201-plus-room hotel with 20,000 square feet of ground floor retail space, a 227-unit apartment building with 17,000 square feet of office and retail space, and a parking garage with as many as 490 spaces. Meanwhile, developers Hamilton & Holliman are seeking a 15-year tax incentive to construct a new 80,000-square-foot building that would include 57 apartment units and 8,000 square feet of commercial space.

Shelby County Schools board members vote on a $1.3 billion budget proposal Tuesday at their first post-school year meeting. And Wednesday, SCS superintendent Dorsey Hopson and his staff take the proposal to the Shelby County Commission for budget hearings. County government funds the school system’s budget to the tune of more than $400 million, with the rest coming from state and federal funding. The budget proposal includes about $80 million in capital funding including $45 million for the construction of new Alcy and Goodlett elementary schools. It may be the end of the school year, but that can be a busy time for school system administrators, who are usually thinking at least six months ahead of whatever the calendar shows.

The end of the school year means city pools are opening, all 13 of them. Nine of the 13 opened this past weekend and the remaining four open for the summer on June 9. The pools are open through July 28, Tuesday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Pool cards are required. Admission is free.

The Memphis Redbirds complete a home stand with a 1:05 p.m. game against Colorado Springs at AutoZone Park on Monday and a 12:05 start on Tuesday against the same team. Tickets are available at the box office or via the Memphis Redbirds official website.

Memphis Botanic Garden launches its Botanical Bars series Thursday with “Stop and Smell the Rosé.” This 30 Thursdays event – along with three other Botanical Bars to come this summer – features spirits made from plants that can be found at MBG. Attendees are invited to stop and smell the roses and sip rosé (along with other wine varietals) while strolling from the Rose Garden to the Sensory Garden, stopping at bars along the way. It starts at 6 p.m., with tickets costing $30 for MBG members and $40 for nonmembers.

The Mary Wolff Memorial Golf Tournament is Friday at the Links at Galloway. The seventh annual event benefits the Association of Women Attorneys Foundation and Girls Inc. Players in the tournament receive lunch, beverages, a T-shirt and goody bag and there will be raffles. The tourney starts with lunch at noon, followed by a 1 p.m. shotgun start that includes two mulligans and 18 holes. Wolff, who died in 2015, was a Memphis attorney who focus was on complex financial civil lawsuits and criminal cases. https://www.awamemphis.org/golf-tournament

Rascal Flatts plays the Live at the Garden concert series Friday evening at the Memphis Botanic Garden. The country band is starting a summer tour with a few detours, including a still-tentative July 1 opening in Cleveland of a country-themed bar, restaurant and nightspot they will own. Two of the Rascals (?) are Ohio natives. On the “Back To Us” tour, Rascal Flatts is taking requests for their sets via social media.

The K&N East Series Memphis 150 race at Memphis International Raceway Saturday brings future stars of NASCAR and NASCAR culture to a city with a devoted racing fanbase. The Saturday 25-lap race on the 3/4-mile oval in north Shelby County is the centerpiece of two days of events, starting with a NASCAR hauler parade on the oval at 11 a.m. Friday followed by an open test session on the track from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fans can also meet drivers Friday at a meet-and-greet hosted by AutoZone at Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid. The gates open for race day Saturday at 10 a.m., with the green flag starting the race at 6 p.m. The winner claims a Memphis guitar trophy in an event broadcast nationally on tape delay on NBCSN.

