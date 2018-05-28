Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 106 | Monday, May 28, 2018

Tennessee Titans Announce Promotions for Cowden, Turks

The Associated Press

Updated 10:26PM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee Titans have promoted Ryan Cowden to vice president of player personnel and have promoted Kevin Turks to assistant director of pro scouting.

The Titans announced the promotions Friday. They also announced that they have added Rob Riederer as a scouting assistant.

Cowden has spent the last two seasons as the Titans' director of player personnel. He had spent 16 seasons with the Carolina Panthers before joining the Titans.

Turks had the title of pro scout before his promotion.

