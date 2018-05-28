VOL. 133 | NO. 106 | Monday, May 28, 2018

Buckman Arts Center at St. Mary’s School hosts its third Summer Dance Intensive Tuesday, May 29, through Friday, June 1, at Buckman, 60 Perkins Road Extended. The four-day program is designed for musical theater students and dancers ages 8 and older who are looking to explore new genres. Tuition is $150. Visit buckmanartscenter.com for details and registration.

The Beethoven Club Music Series, featuring a performance by some of Memphis' brightest young college classical musicians, continues Tuesday, May 29, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave. The Beethoven Club of Memphis hosts the series on the last Tuesday of every month. Admission is free; light refreshments will be served. Visit beethovenclubmemphis.org.

B.I.G. for Memphis, a business interest group that connects Memphis Police colonels and business leaders, will meet Wednesday, May 30, from 9:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Phelps Security, 4932 Park Ave. Richard Graham, executive director of JIFF Inc. (Juvenile Intervention & Faith-based Follow-up), is the guest speaker. Email bigformemphis@phelpssecurity.com or call 901-365-9728.

The Memphis Italian Festival, benefiting Holy Rosary Parish, returns Thursday through Saturday, May 31-June 2, in Marquette Park, 4946 Alrose Ave. The celebration of all things Italian features a variety of food, vendors, bocce and cornhole tournaments, grape stomping, nightly concerts and more. Visit memphisitalianfestival.com for details and a schedule.

Memphis Botanic Garden hosts Botanical Bars: “Stop and Smell the Rosé” as part of its 30 Thursday series May 31 at 6 p.m. at 750 Cherry Road. Stop and smell the roses and sip rosé (along with other wine varietals) as you stroll from the Rose Garden to the Sensory Garden, stopping at bars along the way. Tickets are $30 for MBG members and $40 for nonmembers. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/30thursdays for details.

Overton Square will screen “Finding Dory” as part of the Chimes Square Movie Nights series Thursday, May 31, at 8 p.m. on the new outdoor screen in the Chimes Square courtyard at Trimble Place. Folding chairs and blankets welcome; no outside coolers or alcohol. The series continues each Thursday night; visit overtonsquare.com for a movie schedule.

Circuit Playhouse will present the regional premiere of “Death of a Streetcar Named Virginia Woolf: A Parody” Friday, June 1, through June 24 at 51 S. Cooper St. Visit playhouseonthesquare.org for times and tickets.