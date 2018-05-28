VOL. 133 | NO. 106 | Monday, May 28, 2018

Univ. of Memphis to Manage Own Capital Projects

The University of Memphis will manage its own construction projects effective July 1 with a vote last week in Nashville by the Tennessee Higher Education Commission.

The THEC vote allows the university to manage new construction on its campus through the school’s board of trustees and the state building commission.

Previously such projects moved through the state contracting process overseen by the Tennessee Board of Regents in coordination with the university. The regents now oversee the state’s community colleges and Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology, while the University of Memphis and other state four-year colleges each have their own independent boards of trustees appointed by the governor.

In preparation for the transfer of responsibility, the university’s athletics department announced Friday, May 25, it expects to begin construction July 15 on phase one of a $10 million football training facility on the Park Avenue campus.

The first phase of the facility will encompass a new training center, player dining and study areas, water therapy, and offices and work spaces for coaches and those involved in operations of the program.

The Tennessee State School Bond Authority approved $10 million in funding for the new facility last September.

The project, which is being built by Turner Construction, is expected to be substantially complete by July 15, 2019, with the facility fully furnished and the move-in completed a month later.

– Bill Dries

Memphis-Based Radians Acquires Neese Industries

Safety Supply Corp., the parent company of Memphis-based safety equipment manufacturer Radians, has acquired Neese Industries Inc., a Gonzalez, Louisiana-based manufacturer of flame-resistant clothing and protective rainwear.

Terms of the deal were not announced.

With the acquisition, the company will have manufacturing capabilities in Mexico, which will improve lead times on several product lines by bringing manufacturing closer to the U.S.

Radians president Bill England said flame-resistant clothing and protective rainwear are “an important growth area” in the company’s portfolio.

"The acquisition of Neese bolsters our (personal protective equipment) platform and will build on our combined strengths of manufacturing, distribution and product innovation,” England said in a written statement. “The acquisition allows us to broaden our efforts to be a top-tier, single-source supplier of high-quality protective gear."

Bob Riches will continue to lead and manage Neese Industries’ 134 employees and will play a major role in the expansion of FR clothing and rainwear at Radians.

The Neese acquisition is Safety Supply Corp.’s second in about a month. In April, the company bought LFS Glove from Bellingham, Washington-based LFS Inc.

LFS Glove is the exclusive importer and distributor of Bellingham gloves and other name-brand protective gloves for the industrial and retail markets.

Founded in 1997, Radians manufactures a variety of high-performance personal protective equipment, including safety eyewear, high-visibility apparel, rainwear, hearing protection, eyewash stations and other products.

– Daily News staff

Teach901 to Host Educator Job Fair June 6

As summer break gets underway, Teach901 is looking to help Memphis-area schools fill open positions.

The organization is hosting its next Educator Job Fair Wednesday, June 6, giving teachers a chance to connect with recruiters from public, charter, and parochial schools in Memphis.

Both new and experienced teachers are encouraged to attend. Recent college graduates are also invited to network.

The June 6 job fair will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the fourth-floor Central Atrium of Crosstown Concourse, 1350 Concourse Ave.

Teach901 is a collaborative effort to recruit high-quality teachers who are passionate about education to work in high-needs schools in Memphis. Educators can search and apply to local job openings anytime at jobs.teach901.com.

– Daily News staff

Hoeg Named Rhodes’ New Athletic Director

Portia Hoeg is the new executive director of athletics at Rhodes College, the liberal arts college announced Friday, May 25.

Hoeg comes to Rhodes from being athletic director at Allegheny College in Meadville, Pennsylvania, for six years.

She oversaw 23 varsity sports, clubs and recreational programs at Allegheny during her tenure. That included overseeing renovations of the school’s athletic training center and the football locker room.

Prior to that she was associate athletic director at Lake Forest College in Lake Forest, Illinois, and interim assistant director of athletics at Vassar College.

Hoeg earned her bachelor’s degree in marketing and management from Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas, and a master’s in business administration from North Park University in Chicago.

– Bill Dries

U of M Football Parking Passes Going Fast

Tigers football season-ticket holders may want to act fast to secure parking for the 2018 season.

The University of Memphis announced last week it had sold out of parking spaces in the Blue Lot by Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, leaving only the Tan Lot with remaining season parking spaces.

Season parking is $105, which is $15 per game. Game day parking at Liberty Bowl Stadium will be available in Purple Lot, weather permitting, and is $20 per game.

The season parking passes are available only to season-ticket holders, and there is a limit of four parking passes per account.

Fans can buy season tickets and parking passes by calling 901-678-2331.

– Daily News staff