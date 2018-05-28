Competition Not ‘Mane’ Idea Behind U of M Equestrian Club Team

VOL. 133 | NO. 106 | Monday, May 28, 2018

It’s heard over and over. Athletes and coaches waxing poetic about their amazing home field advantage. Or home court, ice, track, etc.

Then there are the members of the University of Memphis Equestrian Club team who will tell you they have a Home Sweet Home Barn advantage. One that goes far beyond the show ring.

“It’s one of the reasons I came back,” said Samantha Davis, who spent one semester at Mississippi State and competed in a couple of meets with the Bulldogs’ squad before coming back to Memphis and a U of M riding club entering its third year. “I wanted to get away and ride in competition. But in the end I missed home, my home barn and all my favorite horses. And with the University of Memphis having a club, I had that chance.”

The home barn is at Trinity Farms in Lakeland, owned by Jason Doyle and his wife, Poppy, who coaches/mothers the club and its 20 or so members.

“Kathleen Terry-Sharp has boarded her horse here for years,” Poppy Doyle said. “She had worked with a riding team at Rhodes College, and was working in development at the University of Memphis. She told me that there used to be a riding P.E. class, but the woman who taught it was no longer in town. So with her help we got involved with a P.E. class in 2015. But there were customers here from the university that wanted a chance to ride competitively on a team. So Kathleen helped put it together and she (with husband David) have been the lead donors in the club.”

Last year, the team went to its first Intercollegiate Horse Show Association meet at Middle Tennessee University, among them Davis and Chloe Kjellin, rising sophomores who will be the president and vice president of the club in 2018-19.

The pair were friends at Macon Road Baptist High School. Davis was a gymnast and Kjellin a soccer player.

Davis has been riding for three years.

“I burned out on gymnastics. My mother had ridden for years and suggested I give it a try. I did, and fell in love with it.”

Kjellin has been in the saddle for little more than a year.

“I was at a Super Bowl party when Samantha started talking about how much she enjoyed riding and jumping. My Aunt Tracy rides at Trinity Farms and she told me I should give it a try.”

Her seminal moment came aboard a horse named Murphy.

“I was taking lessons and we were working on trotting, when Murphy decided he wanted to go over a jump, and he went,” Kjellin said. “I thought, ‘Oh my goodness, what’s happening,’ but when it happened it was so much fun …”

In addition to the collegiate meets against teams like MTSU, Vanderbilt, Sewanee and Rhodes, the University of Memphis competitors also will compete locally. And earlier this spring, Kjellin brought home a grand champion’s award from a West Tennessee Hunter Jumper Association meet.

“I’m very proud to see how far I’ve come in a year. That meet was really one of the first times I had gone through a whole course,” said Kjellin, who credit’s Doyle’s talents as a coach/rider whisperer.

“She knows what she’s talking about, but she’s very encouraging, even on the days where I can’t seem to get riding at the level I want,” Kjellin said. “She keeps telling me it’s a process, that it isn’t easy, but that I’m going to get there.”

Anyone who has done it knows competing in the equestrian world isn’t cheap. Those who do with the Tigers squad must raise about $1,500 per meet for transportation of riders and horses, meals and lodging. Terry-Sharp works the corporate world for donations. And led by “mad baker” Davis, club members can regularly be seen at local competitions selling homemade treats for horses and dogs.

“I love doing that any time,” Davis said.

What makes this club unique is that competition is only one part of the program. There are several members who are taking lessons, or riding just for fun. Others, Davis said, “just want to be around horses. The only thing they might want to do is brush them down, or even just be around the ring watching. And that’s OK.”

Terry-Sharp knew from her own experience that Poppy Davis was the right person for the U of M “job.”

“My daughter Vivi (who has Asperger’s syndrome) and I have ridden with Poppy for a long time,” said Terry-Sharp, who recently took a development job at Christian Brothers University, but remains devoted to the U of M club. “I’ve seen what her teaching and care have done for Vivi. And I know her philosophy with riding is to make it accessible to people of all ages, from very different backgrounds. This club fits that philosophy.”

During her semester in Starkville, Davis competed in an IHSA region that read like the SEC West, with teams from Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss and … “it was a really competitive situation. This is more fun.”

“It’s really been satisfying to be involved with the P.E. class and the cub,” Doyle said. “These kids come to feel like the barn is their home away from home, especially those who are from out of town. Some kids gravitate to fraternities or sororities. These kids come here to ride, and we’ll have things like spaghetti suppers and movie nights where they can come, hang out and meet new people. It gives them a support system that’s been cool to watch.”

For more information about the club, go to its Facebook page, or the page on trinityfarmtn.com