VOL. 133 | NO. 106 | Monday, May 28, 2018

Around Memphis: May 28, 2018

Updated 11:44PM
The Daily News offers a weekly roundup of Memphis-related headlines from around the web, adding context and new perspectives to the original content we produce on a daily basis. Here are some recent stories worth checking out...

The Trouble With the Memphis Airport: No Crowds
Alan Blinder, New York Times

Dave Grohl Drank Beer and Judged a Barbecue Contest in Memphis This Weekend
Sarah Rense, Esquire

Memphis midwives work to address racial disparities in care
Ivette Felician, PBS NewsHour

This Memphis poetry team is the best in the state. But they will scatter as their school closes.
Caroline Bauman, Chalkbeat Tennessee

Memphis, Soul of the South
Carla Waldemar, Lavender Magazine

NBA Offseason Series: How does the Memphis front office respond to a lost season?
Danny Leroux, The Athletic

Famous Musicians Made in Memphis (photo gallery)
Getty Images FOTO

Hardaway expecting Jeremiah Martin to be ready for the season
Jonah Jordan, 247sports.com

Mississippi Civil Rights Sites Vie to Become National Park
Ko Bragg, Jackson Free Press

Pistons hire Ed Stefanski (former Grizzlies executive) to oversee overhaul of basketball operations
Adrian Wajnarowski, espn.com

