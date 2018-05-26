VOL. 11 | NO. 21 | Saturday, May 26, 2018

Museum Lofts Downtown Approved for Variance

The Museum Lofts, a proposed 68-unit apartment complex Downtown located at 138 Huling Ave., received a unanimous green light from the Shelby County Board of Adjustment Wednesday, May 23, to move forward.

The Unified Development Code limits the maximum allowable density for new residential construction to 40 units per acre, so Museum Lofts LLC had to seek a variance from the board of adjustment to allow more units on the 0.6-acre lot.

The ground-up development is slated to fill one of the last remaining privately-owned parcels of land adjacent to the National Civil Rights Museum. The developers are hoping to tap into the growing demand for housing opportunities in the Downtown area.

– Patrick Lantrip

SCV, Forrest Family Appeal Ruling on Moving Statues

The Sons of Confederate Veterans and descendants of Confederate general, slave trader and Ku Klux Klan grand wizard Nathan Bedford Forrest filed an appeal Thursday, May 24, of the Davidson County Chancery Court ruling backing the removal of Confederate monuments from two Memphis parks.

Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle stayed the effect of her ruling last week in anticipation of such an appeal to the State Court of Appeals. The stay remains in effect until the appeal is decided.

Lyle ruled the city of Memphis acted legally when it sold Health Sciences Park and Memphis Park to the private, nonprofit Memphis Greenspace Inc. for $1,000 each. Memphis Greenspace then had the monuments of Forrest, Confederacy president Jefferson Davis and Confederate Army Capt. Harvey Mathes removed from the two parks.

Any sale or transfer of the monuments is on hold pending the appeal. Memphis Greenspace has had the monuments in storage at an undisclosed location since their removal last December.

– Bill Dries

Eight Pull Petitions For City Council Seat

Eight citizens have pulled qualifying petitions to run for the Super District 9 seat on the Memphis City Council in the Aug. 2 election.

Shelby County Schools teacher Erika Sugarmon filed May 17 for the seat vacated by Philip Spinosa earlier this month – the same seat council members appointed Joseph Ford Canale to this week pending the outcome of the special election in August.

Canale, a funeral director and Christian Brothers High School golf coach, has also pulled a qualifying petition for the race along with music producer and Realtor Charley Burch; outgoing Probate Court Clerk Paul Boyd; former Memphis City Schools board member Stephanie Gatewood; education consultant and former Achievement School District executive director Tim Ware; FedEx customer experience and innovation manager Marvin White Jr.; and Tyrone Franklin.

The deadline for candidates to file for the race is noon June 21.

– Bill Dries

WUMR to Host Annual Jazz in June Radiothon

WUMR 91.7 FM The Jazz Lover will host its annual Jazz in June Radiothon June 17-24. The yearly event raises funds to help operate WUMR, including staff salaries and equipment to provide quality jazz to the city of Memphis.

Part of the University of Memphis’ College of Communication and Fine Arts, WUMR is the only exclusive jazz outlet in the Memphis metro area. It has been at the U of M since 1979, and an element of its mission continues to be training communication and journalism students in all aspects of radio broadcasting. The station also serves the Mid-South community with unique educational, sports and community service programming.

For more information, call 901-678-2560. To donate online, visit memphis.edu/wumr and select “Make a Gift.”

– Don Wade

MMDC Promotes Miller to Vice President

Memphis Medical District Collaborative director of data and programs Abby Miller has been promoted to vice president.

Miller, who started at MMDC in February 2016, was brought in to design the tools used to measure and manage the MMDC’s complex portfolio of work.

“Abby’s ability to lead and manage others while maintaining a personal connection to the work and the people doing it is unrivaled,” MMDC president Tommy Pacello said. “As our team has grown, more has been asked of Abby and she has taken on additional responsibility effortlessly. This promotion reflects her unique ability to think ahead and anticipate the next emerging issue. Abby continues to oversee our data and metrics but also represents MMDC in several capacities beyond our program portfolio.”

– Patrick Lantrip

UTHSC Researcher Lee Wins CORNET Award

Sue Chin Lee, assistant professor of physiology in the College of Medicine at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, has been awarded the UTHSC/Southern Research Collaborative Research Network (CORNET) Award in Drug Discovery and Development for studying treatments that target anti-tumor immunity.

Nearly two years since its inception, the CORNET Awards have been the seed of more than $1.4 million in funding to support new collaborative research teams and their groundbreaking drug discovery and development initiatives.

For her project, titled “Drug Discovery Targeting Lysophosphatidic Acid (LPA) GPCR Subtype 5 (LPA5),” Lee will receive combined funding from Southern Research and UTHSC for up to two years to further develop her novel research project investigating the role of LPA5 in cancer metastasis and cancer immunosurveillance.

In recent years, Lee and her team have discovered that LPA5 plays a key role in cancer metastasis. These findings led Lee and her team to believe that developing compounds that target the LPA5 receptor have potential therapeutic utility in cancer, especially in the area of cancer metastasis and anti-tumor immunity.

– Daily News staff

State Approves Expansion Of Downtown TDZ

Plans for the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art’s move Downtown and a new aquarium took a major step forward as the State Building Commission’s executive subcommittee approved the addition of Mud Island and the riverfront to the city’s Downtown Tourism Development Zone on Tuesday, May 22.

The decision to modify the TDZ, which includes the Pinch District, Bass Pro Shops and the Memphis Cook Convention Center, paves the way for the redevelopment of Mud Island River Park and a new Brooks Museum on Front Street between Union and Monroe avenues.

The modification allows sales tax revenue increment captured in the Downtown area to be used for the riverfront projects in addition to the other original uses.

“Today’s approval is a major step forward in our momentum and in building a world-class riverfront – one that both Memphians and visitors to our city will enjoy,” Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said in a statement. “We’re grateful for the help of Department of Finance and Administration Commissioner Larry Martin and all of the constitutional officers who worked with the city to make this a reality.”

The city said its next step is to conduct “feasibility studies for the new projects, which will also require significant private investment.”

TDZs are typically used to help fund large-scale projects without impacting the city’s operating budget by using the sales tax generated by the project to fund it.

The riverfront concept plan outlined by Chicago-based urban design firm Studio Gang last July called for a “cultural asset” on Front Street, an aquarium linked to the current Mississippi River Museum on Mud Island’s south end and a land bridge across the Wolf River harbor connecting the two, among other features.

The Brooks Museum’s board announced in August that it was exploring a possible move, and by October, it confirmed it wanted to move onto the site identified as the “cultural asset.”

The museum is early in the process of planning and raising funds for the building, with a projected opening in 2023.

Backers of the aquarium plan are also raising private funds for its development.

The aquarium proposal is is an adaptation of one a group of Memphians proposed for The Pyramid, but the city administration at the time instead pursued a plan to adapt the iconic building into a Bass Pro Shops store with other attractions.

– Patrick Lantrip

Council Delays Ordinances To De-Annex 2 Areas

The Memphis City Council on Tuesday, May 22, again delayed votes on third and final reading of two de-annexation ordinances. One would de-annex uninhabited flood plain land in southwest Memphis, while the other would de-annex the part of Eads within the Memphis city limits.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland has said the city wants to delay final approval to see if the Tennessee Legislature will drop pending bills that could allow for de-annexation by referendum of areas going back as far as 1998.

In other action Tuesday, council members approved a five-lot single-family residential development at 4171 Poplar Ave. at Williamsburg. The development by Worldwide Property Hub LLC includes some conditions added by neighboring homeowners.

The council also approved a self-storage facility by Sekure Park LLC at 12505 E. U.S. 64 near Collierville-Arlington Road and set a June 5 date for a hearing and vote on a request by the developers of One Beale to close a portion of Wagner Place north of Pontotoc Avenue.

Council members also gave final approval to a set of amendments to the Unified Development Code. The amendments include requiring a special-use permit for construction debris landfills on land zoned light industrial. Landowners can now put such landfills on light industrial property “by right,” meaning they don’t need any approval.

Another amendment requires changes in the ownership of used-car lots to come back to the council for approval of continued use of the lots.

The Shelby County Commission still must approve those amendments, as well as one that would tighten restrictions on wedding chapels on land zoned agricultural.

– Bill Dries

Medical District, ALSAC Team Up on Art Installation

ALSAC and the Memphis Medical District Collaborative have partnered to bring an award-winning international art installation to the Bluff City.

Designed by the Parisian architectural firm Atelier YokYok, Treedom is a functional piece of art that can be used in a multitude of ways, including live music performances, yoga classes, community meetings, or just enjoying the space for a meal.

Treedom Memphis will be installed on A.W. Willis between Second and Third streets, with a public opening day celebration to held on June 2 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This will be the first time a Treedom installation has been created in the United States.

“About a year ago, we started a conversation with the community, businesses and ALSAC. Unanimously, everyone loved Treedom for its beauty and flexibility,” MMDC program manager Susannah Barton said in a statement. “We worked together to execute a plan on bringing this international public art project to Memphis – and more specifically the Medical District.”

Treedom Memphis will also include original artwork by Cat Peña, landscaping enhancements, and artistic enhancements by The Artist Commons.

For more information, visit facebook.com/TreedomMemphis or mdcollaborative.org.

– Patrick Lantrip

Remington College Adds New Health Care Program

Remington College is expanding the offerings at its Memphis campus with the addition of a patient care technician diploma program. Enrollment is open, with classes to start soon.

The program provides training in serving patients’ basic needs and working alongside other health care professionals, including the basic elements of patient care and medical terminology.

Students will be trained for a number of entry-level positions, including patient care technician, patient transporter, personal care aide, mental health technician, phlebotomist and medication aide. Such positions are available in a variety of settings, such as hospitals, long-term care facilities and home health agencies.

The program is divided into eight four-week academic periods, and it typically takes 32 weeks for full-time students to complete, according to Remington.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the need for nursing assistants and orderlies is expected to grow by 11 percent from 2016 to 2026, which is faster than the average for all occupations.

Lake Mary, Florida-based Remington College is a nonprofit that operates 15 college campuses throughout the United States, offering career-focused diploma, bachelor and associate degree programs in a variety of career fields. Its Memphis campus is located at 2710 Nonconnah Blvd.

– Daily News staff

Developer Pulls Permit For Tennessee Brewery Phase 2

Developers of the Tennessee Brewery redevelopment project have filed a $12.7 million building permit application with the Office of Construction Code Enforcement to move forward with phase two of their Brewery District plans.

The permit for “new construction” lists Patton & Taylor Enterprises as the contractor and Shapiro & Co. as the architect.

Last June, the Center City Revenue Finance Corp. awarded William Orgel, Jay Lindy and Adam Slovis, representing 495 TN Partners, a 20-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes incentive to build an additional four-story building near the southwest corner of Butler Avenue and Tennessee Street. The building, which they estimated would cost around $12.3 million, includes 130 apartment units and 1,611 square feet of commercial space.

It is slated to be built on the northern section of the garage property, known as the Bottle Shop, which housed a furniture warehouse before it was demolished by the previous owners.

The former brewery was converted to a mixed-use building with 46 apartment units and 13,500 square feet of commercial and office space during phase one of the redevelopment project. The first phase also included construction of a new six-floor, 88-unit residential building as well as a four-story, 339-space public parking garage with 3,800 square feet of commercial space and 18 residential “flex” units.

– Patrick Lantrip

Crosstown Concourse Wins New Urbanism Award

Crosstown Concourse took home the grand prize at the Congress for the New Urbanism’s 17th annual Charter Awards. The awards honor local governments, developers, architects, urban designers and others for projects that improve the quality of lives for those who live, work and play in the areas.

Sears Crosstown’s readaptation into the mixed-use Crosstown Concourse, which opened last August, was designed by the architecture, planning and design firm Looney Ricks Kiss.

“The project teaches what can happen when typical models of development are put aside in favor of local reinvestment and direct community engagement,” said LRK principal Tony Pellicciotti in a written statement. “Crosstown Concourse stepped beyond its peers’ rehabilitation model and envisioned an entirely new collaboration between a structure and the people it serves.”

LRK worked in association with DIALOG on the redevelopment of the 1.5 million-square-foot building as a “vertical urban village” envisioned for the circa 1927 Sears regional store and distribution center. The concourse encompasses 265 apartments, 20 percent of which are affordable housing; a public charter school; a YMCA; health care facilities; restaurants; shops; and a 425-seat theater.

CNU is an international nonprofit organization whose 2,600 members include leaders in design, development, policy, implementation and activism.

– Bill Dries

NASCAR Memphis 150 Scheduled for June 2

NASCAR will make its only visit to the Mid-South region June 2 at Memphis International Raceway for the K&N East Series Memphis 150, presented by AutoZone.

After an eight-year absence, NASCAR returned to Millington’s Memphis International Raceway in 2017. Second-generation star Harrison Burton won at MIR’s 3/4-mile oval last June on his way to capturing the K&N East Series championship.

The K&N Series has served as a launching pad for many of today’s top Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series stars. The top three finishers in this year’s Daytona 500 – Austin Dillon, Darrell Wallace Jr. and Joey Logano – raced in the K&N Series, as did defending series champion Martin Truex Jr. and other fan favorites like Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson.

Adult tickets start at $20 and feature practice, qualifying, drivers’ autograph session and the race, all on June 2. Tickets are $5 for children 6 to 12, and those 5 and younger are admitted free.

The VIP Driver Meet & Greet Experience, available for $89, includes a meet and greet, lunch with the drivers and access to VIP tent hospitality throughout the day.

NASCAR pit passes are also available. They are $40 for NASCAR members and $50 for nonmembers. The pit pass provides access to the infield and garage area with the chance to get up close to the drivers and crew members as they prepare for the race.

For more details, go to racemir.com.

– Don Wade

TCOG Files Lawsuit to Open State-Filed Opioid Lawsuit

The Tennessee Coalition for Open Government and the Knoxville News Sentinel filed a motion Tuesday, May 22, to intervene in the state of Tennessee’s lawsuit against Purdue Pharma over its marketing of opioids.

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery filed the lawsuit May 15 in Knoxville Circuit Court, and filed it under seal for 10 days to give Purdue the opportunity to seek a protective order as it has done in similar cases in other states.

Slatery said last week he hoped the 270-page lawsuit would become public after 10 days because “the complaint involves a matter of immense public concern and the defendant is unlikely to show specific harm as a result from disclosure of the complaint.”

The TCOG and News Sentinel motion seeks to intervene to oppose any order the court might impose “restricting public access to any records, exhibits, testimony, pleadings and other materials of any kind or nature received by the court in the course of this litigation.”

TCOG and the newspaper argue “a compelling interest by the citizens in the state of Tennessee pertaining to information regarding this issue.”

– Bill Dries

Campbell Clinic Pulls $3.2M Building Permit

Campbell Clinic has filed a $3.2 million building permit application with construction code enforcement officials to move forward with its $30 million campus expansion in Germantown. The permit to construct a four-story building at 7887 Wolf River Blvd. lists Flintco Inc. as the contractor and The Reaves Firm as the engineer.

The orthopedics clinic bought the 5-acre parcel in 1992 and held it in reserve for future expansion.

The new facility will house outpatient orthopedic clinical space, expanded physical therapy and imaging suites, and an ambulatory surgery center with eight operating rooms, among other features.

In January, Campbell Clinic was awarded an eight-year retention payment-in-lieu-of-taxes incentive from the Germantown Industrial Development Board for the 120,000-square-foot facility next to its current location, 1400 S. Germantown Road. It is scheduled to break ground Thursday, May 24, at noon.

The project will result in the retention of 280 jobs, and over the next three years will create 185 new jobs with an average wage of more than $67,000, according to Campbell Clinic.

In addition to the new medical building, Campbell plans to renovate its existing orthopedic clinic, physical therapy building and surgery center.

– Patrick Lantrip

NAI Saig’s Martin Elected To SIOR Board of Directors

Hank Martin, vice president of NAI Saig Co., has been elected southeast regional director of the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors.

In that role, Martin will oversee the chapters in the southeast region to help ensure SIOR’s goals and objectives are met. He’s also tasked with providing guidance and leadership to the chapters and ensuring they are informed about board actions and initiatives.

After serving a two-year term, regional directors serve two years on the SIOR Nominating Committee.

SIOR is a global professional office and industrial real estate organization that certifies commercial real estate service providers with the SIOR designation, based on achievement, knowledge, accountability and ethical standards. The organization has more than 3,200 members in 685 cities and 36 countries.

As vice president and business manager at NAI Saig, Martin manages the day-to-day operations of the brokerage team and executes the company’s long-term goals.

Martin earned his SIOR designation in 2007 and has held various leadership roles with the organization, including chapter treasurer, vice president, president and membership chair.

– Daily News staff

Airport Authority Sets FY 2019 Budget

The Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority board has approved its budget for fiscal year 2019, which begins July 1 and runs through next June.

In total, the $117.9 million operations and maintenance budget for fiscal 2019 will set the fees and charges that the airlines pay and establishes spending authority for the MSCAA staff. It does not include construction project expenditures, however.

Highlights of the 2019 budget include a 13.3 percent decrease in the proposed terminal rates, from the current rate of $80.51 per square foot to a new rate of $69.81 per square foot on average. Landing fees, meanwhile, would decrease from $1.2464 to $1.2397 per 1,000 pounds of landed weight

Terminal rent and landing fees comprise about 4 percent of airlines’ overall operating costs and do not have a significant effect on airfares.

– Patrick Lantrip

Germantown School System Files $25 Million in Permits

The Germantown Municipal School District has filed two building permit applications totaling $25 million to expand its Forest Hill-Irene Road campus.

At $21.3 million, the larger of the two permit applications is for a 10,000-square-foot new elementary school, gym and playground at 3366 Forest Hill-Irene Road, while the second is for a $3.7 million, one-story administration building at 3350 Forest Hill Irene Road, according to the applications.

The new Germantown Elementary is to open in the 2019-20 academic year with 400 to 500 students; the capacity of the school will be 850 students.

– Patrick Lantrip

Agape Receives $50K Grant From Walmart Foundation

Agape Child & Family Services has received a $50,000 grant from the Walmart Foundation.

The funds will go to Agape’s Families in Transition program, which serves homeless and imminently homeless families, particularly those fleeing domestic violence. Specifically, the grant will support Agape in providing homeless families with transitional housing, counseling, life skills, parenting skills, job readiness training, education support and budgeting guidance.

The majority of the funds will go directly toward assisting program participants, while a portion of the grant will also help provide class supplies for weekly life skills classes and the partial salary of an Agape social worker dedicated to serving families in the FIT program.

In the past year, Agape has served 156 homeless and imminently homeless individuals. The Families in Transition program is housed in apartment communities in under-resourced areas, including Frayser, Hickory Hill and Whitehaven. Of the families served by the FIT program in the past year, none of the families returned to homelessness and 100 percent of the children served were promoted to the next grade level.

“Walmart understands that organizations such as Agape Child & Family Services are essential to building stronger communities. They share our values and are committed to helping families in need live better,” Sean Riley, Walmart regional general manager for Tennessee, said in a statement. “Through this donation, we are hopeful that families in Memphis will have a stronger foundation for the future of their family and their community.”

– Daily News staff

Christian Brothers High School Renovating Campus

Christian Brothers High School has filed a $3 million building permit application with the Office of Construction Code Enforcement to renovate its campus at 5900 Walnut Grove Road.

The permit application, which simply cites “renovations,” lists Fleming Architects, and The Reaves Firm Inc. as the design team. No contractor is listed.

– Patrick Lantrip