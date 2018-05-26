May 25-31, 2018: This week in Memphis history

VOL. 11 | NO. 21 | Saturday, May 26, 2018

2017: A storm from eastern Arkansas intensifies as it crosses the Mississippi River into Memphis with winds topping 80 miles an hour. The wind damage uproots trees and knocks off limbs, damaging homes and businesses. The storm knocks out power to almost half of the homes and businesses in Memphis and the surrounding area on the Memorial Day weekend, and some are without power for more than a week afterward. MLGW president Jerry Collins says it is the third-largest outage in the city’s history behind the 1994 ice storm and “Hurricane Elvis” in 2003.

2008: On the front page of The Daily News, Memphis City Council members are considering cutting some or all of the city funding to Memphis City Schools, and Memphis Mayor Willie Herenton joins the council discussion: “This could not be all bad. Quite frankly, if the Memphis City Council decides that it can no longer afford that portion of the tax rate and the responsibility of the funding goes to the county, then the Memphis Board of Education … is no longer in existence. That might not be all bad. The county could contract with an entity like the city of Memphis to provide educational services for the children in that municipality. It may be an opportunity.”

1885: Tennessee Brewing Co. formally opens for business after its owners spend $40,000 for improvements to the set of buildings on Tennessee Street and new equipment. The opening includes music, a street parade and hundreds of invited guests. More than 40,000 glasses of beer – the brewery's Pilsner brand beer – are served. Five years later, a set of new buildings is built in the Romanesque Revival style with limestone blocks as the base of the building's front.

"Finest Beer You Ever Tasted" by Kenn Flemmons