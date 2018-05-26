Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 11 | NO. 21 | Saturday, May 26, 2018

May 25-31, 2018: This week in Memphis history

Updated 10:32AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

2017: A storm from eastern Arkansas intensifies as it crosses the Mississippi River into Memphis with winds topping 80 miles an hour. The wind damage uproots trees and knocks off limbs, damaging homes and businesses. The storm knocks out power to almost half of the homes and businesses in Memphis and the surrounding area on the Memorial Day weekend, and some are without power for more than a week afterward. MLGW president Jerry Collins says it is the third-largest outage in the city’s history behind the 1994 ice storm and “Hurricane Elvis” in 2003.

2008: On the front page of The Daily News, Memphis City Council members are considering cutting some or all of the city funding to Memphis City Schools, and Memphis Mayor Willie Herenton joins the council discussion: “This could not be all bad. Quite frankly, if the Memphis City Council decides that it can no longer afford that portion of the tax rate and the responsibility of the funding goes to the county, then the Memphis Board of Education … is no longer in existence. That might not be all bad. The county could contract with an entity like the city of Memphis to provide educational services for the children in that municipality. It may be an opportunity.”

(wikipedia.org)

1885: Tennessee Brewing Co. formally opens for business after its owners spend $40,000 for improvements to the set of buildings on Tennessee Street and new equipment. The opening includes music, a street parade and hundreds of invited guests. More than 40,000 glasses of beer – the brewery's Pilsner brand beer – are served. Five years later, a set of new buildings is built in the Romanesque Revival style with limestone blocks as the base of the building's front.

"Finest Beer You Ever Tasted" by Kenn Flemmons

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 52 374 8,123
MORTGAGES 52 433 9,632
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 22 103 1,461
BUILDING PERMITS 218 906 17,513
BANKRUPTCIES 45 252 5,658
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 143 3,091
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 24 152 3,402
MARRIAGE LICENSES 38 158 1,846

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.